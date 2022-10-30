Oklahoma-Baylor Kickoff Time Announced

After knocking off Iowa State on Saturday to improve to 5-3 on the season, Oklahoma returns to Norman next weekend for the penultimate home contest of the year against Baylor.

The Sooners now know what time that game will take place, as the Big 12 announced this evening that kickoff is set for 2 p.m. and will be broadcast on ESPN+.

This will be the second game Oklahoma has played this year on ESPN+ after hosting Kent State on the streaming service back in September.

This also marks the first time a Sooners' conference game as been featured on ESPN+ since the Big 12 started putting the games on the platform.

Last year when these two teams met, the Bears ended Oklahoma's undefeated season bid in Waco, stymying the OU offense throughout the afternoon.

But, this time around, it will be Brent Venables and Jeff Lebby batting Dave Aranda for the first time.

After picking up their fifth win of the season on Saturday, Oklahoma needs just one more to officially reach bowl eligibility - with the collision with the Bears serving as the first opportunity for OU to do just that.