Oklahoma-Baylor Kickoff Time Delayed

The Sooners and the Bears will meet at either 11 a.m. or 7 p.m. in Waco with the game being broadcast on FOX.

The Oklahoma Sooners are 9-0 after blowing out Texas Tech on Saturday 52-21 behind true freshman quarterback Caleb Williams throwing for over 400 yards and tossing six touchdowns without an interception.

Oklahoma stayed put at No. 4 in the latest AP Poll, with the first College Football Playoff rankings set to release Tuesday night, heading into the bye week.

After the bye, the Sooners will hit the road to Waco, TX to do battle with the No. 14 Baylor Bears at McLane Stadium.

The kickoff and television information for that Nov. 13 contest has now been partially released by the Big 12 with Oklahoma and Baylor meeting at either 11 a.m. or 7 p.m. with the game being broadcast on FOX.

The matchup will be the 32nd all-time collision between the Sooners and the Bears with Oklahoma holding a commanding 28-3 series lead, including taking each of the last seven since Lincoln Riley came to Norman.

Last season, the Sooners knocked off Baylor 27-14 in a defensive struggle in Norman behind two touchdown passes by Spencer Rattler.

The Bears enter this weekend playing good football at 7-1 on the year and still firmly in the hunt for a Big 12 title.

Dave Aranda’s squad will be heading to Fort Worth to battle TCU on Saturday before hosting Oklahoma next weekend.

