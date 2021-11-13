Oklahoma-Baylor Observations: LIVE In-Game Blog

John Hoover, Ryan Chapman and Josh Callaway offer their real-time observations from the Sooners' game Saturday against Baylor.

WACO — Keep up with the SI Sooners live blog throughout today's Oklahoma-Baylor Game game. Just refresh your browser to see the latest posts.

11:49 a.m.

The interceptions are back for the Sooners. Gerry Bohanon might have closed his eyes on that last pass as no Baylor wide receiver was anywhere close to it… but credit Delarrin Turner-Yell for breaking on the football and picking it off on the sideline.

Caleb Williams almost hit a home run to Marvin Mims on the very next play, but under threw him by about a foot and Christian Morgan was able to make a play on the ball and break the pass up.

— RC

11:44 a.m.

Bohanon has Thornton wide open running down the sideline. OU wasn’t able to hit home on their delayed blitz, but they sped Bohanon up enough to have him air mail it over the top. It’s those little things that’ll be the difference today because Bohanon’s arm simply isn’t good enough to beat you on its own.

— RC

11:43 a.m.

11:43 a.m.

First-quarter stats:

11:41 a.m.

A decent adjustment on that drive by Williams. Clear he was told he can’t hang in there and stand behind the offensive line today. Much faster to pull the trigger on tucking the ball and getting whatever yards he can. Drive ends in a missed field goal, but it’s the first sign of any offensive momentum early in this one.

— RC

11:38 a.m.

Gabe Brkic misses a 52-yard field goal wide right. It’s the same end zone he kicked the game winner two years ago. That one was from 31 yards.

So far, the first quarter (1:26 to play) is a complete push.

— JH

11:35 a.m.

Lincoln Riley trying to inject some life into the offense, and maybe make Baylor’s overpursuing defense pay — it’s a reverse to Marvin Mims to start the Sooners’ third drive. Now he's going tempo. Both seem to be working.

— JH

11:34 a.m.

This is something the Sooners have missed in the past.

OU’s offensive line is getting absolutely torched, but the defense has held up and is buying Lincoln Riley time to get it figured out.

The injuries took a tole on Oklahoma in October, but the defense looks refreshed and ready to roll for the home stretch of the season so far. Needs some help from the other side of the football now.

— RC

11:32 a.m.

Instead of going it again on fourth-and-6, Dave Aranda elects to go for a 51-yard field goal, and it’s off the mark. Sooners hold again.

— JH

11:29 a.m.

Both quarterbacks in this game so far are 2-of-8 passing for 23 yards. BU’s Bohanon has both completions.

Told ya it was gonna be hard-hitting.

— JH

11:26 a.m.

On second and long from the 6, Caleb Williams’ pass is behind Drake Stoops, and as the ball goes through his hands, he take a hard shot to the ribs. Ouch.

Then on third-and-long, Williams can’t find anyone open, waits, waits, waits, then throws it up into traffic — and Baylor’s Kalon Barnes intercepts near midfield. Double ouch.

— JH

11:22 a.m.

Gerry Bohanon’s fourth-down pass into the end zone for Tyquan Thornton is high and Pat Fields makes sure it falls incomplete. Sooners take over at their own 4-yard line.

— JH

11:20 a.m.

Entering today’s game, Baylor was 13-of-15 going for it on fourth-and-3 or less.

Sooners defense can’t hold near midfield, allowing the Bears to extend the drive deep into OU territory.

Baylor then opted to go for it on fourth-and-2 inside the 5-yard line and was unable to convert.

OU splits the difference, gets the more important stop. Really didn’t think that was a bad defensive drive for the Sooners despite Baylor moving the chains a few times.

— RC

11:20 a.m.

Woodi Washington is back. He’s in at left corner for D.J. Graham and just saved a touchdown by knocking quarterback Gerry Bohanan out of bounds on a scramble. Fourth down coming up.

— JH

11:16 a.m.

After a very slow start for the Oklahoma offense, Baylor goes for it on fourth down at the OU 45 and Abram Smith runs for the first down. Baylor gonna try to seize all the early momentum.

— JH

11:14 a.m.

OU defensive starters:

Thomas - Winfrey - Redmond - Bonitto

Ugwoegbu - Asamoah

Graham - Fields - Turner-Yell - Broiles (Nickel) - Lawrence

— RC

11:12 a.m.

Sooners getting the ball first and here’s the offensive starters:

Harrison - Hayes - Raym - Murray - Robinson

Haselwood - Willis - Stoops - Mims

Williams - Brooks

Nothing going on the first possession though. Runs stonewalled behind the line and Michael Turk is out to punt. Baylor defensive line whipped OU on that series.

— RC

10:21 a.m.

Players are starting to come out for their warmups and Woodi Washington is dressed out as if he's going to play.

— RC