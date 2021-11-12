Oklahoma-Baylor: One Big Thing

Will Caleb Williams play like arguably the most outstanding player in college football? Or will he play like a true freshman quarterback?

Without giving in to hyperbole, Oklahoma quarterback Caleb Williams just might be the most dynamic player in all of college football.

At the same time, Williams is a true freshman who didn’t even play high school football last year.

So the natural question is, does Williams play like a Heisman Trophy contender on Saturday at Baylor? Or — facing by far the best defense he’s seen so far in his collegiate career — does he play more like a rookie quarterback?

“I think he’s just trying to improve,” OU coach Lincoln Riley said on Thursday. “We’re just trying to improve and get him more comfortable with running our system.”

The No. 8-ranked Sooners and No. 13 Bears tangle at 11 a.m. at McLane Stadium in Waco, and Williams, as usual, is the center of attention.

Since taking over for Spencer Rattler midway through the Texas game, Williams has completed 72-of-98 passes (73 percent) for 1,087 (272 yards per game) with 14 touchdowns and 1 interception. He’s also rushed for 227 yards (8.7 per carry) with three touchdowns in that span.

Williams' most recent game was a 23-of-30, 402-yard, six-TD performance against Texas Tech. Simply put, he’s making college football look too easy.

Baylor — which has had one of the Big 12’s best, most consistent and hardest-hitting defenses all season — got raked in Fort Worth last week in a 30-28 loss to TCU. Former Riley pupil Chandler Morris, making his first college start, threw for 461 yards and ran for 70 yards and earned Big 12 Player of the Week honors.

If Morris could do that against the Bears, could Williams take it to another level?

Or does the home crowd in Waco and a potentially refocused Dave Aranda defense force Williams to finally make critical errors?

Williams has played in seven of OU’s nine games this season, against the likes of Tulane, Western Carolina, Kansas State and Texas off the bench, and TCU, Kansas and Texas Tech as a starter.

And none of those teams possess the kind of defensive pedigree of Baylor. Or Iowa State next week. Or certainly Oklahoma State the week after that. Those are OU's three best opponents in 2021.

And that’s OK, Riley said.

“Our belief is if we run our system at a high level, you don’t get as concerned with the guys on the other sideline,” Riley said. “We get that we’re going to play some tough defenses coming up. We’re a pretty good offense, too. When we play to our standard and we’re playing at a high level, we’ve got a group that can be tough to stop.”

It’s also worth exploring how Williams is handling all the hype so far. He’s made it look fairly easy, and everyone in Sooner Nation — as well as many national pundits, and even some college football awards — have shown nothing but love.

“I think he’s handling it fine,” Riley said. “You know, we try to really spend a lot of time here on focusing in on the things that are important and try not to spend a whole lot of time on the things that aren’t. We’ve visited some. I watch him. Watch how he’s handling things, watch how he’s practicing, how he’s doing in school. The things that really matter. He’s continuing to just be himself, come to work, practice hard every day, get coached hard every day, go back home and sleep, get up and do it again. Kind of been business as normal here.”