Oklahoma-Baylor: Our Picks

John Hoover

Despite the College Football Playoff selection committee’s obvious lack of respect for Oklahoma’s lackluster performance against a weak schedule, the Sooners’ future is wide open: win these last three games, lock down a seventh straight Big 12 championship, and the CFP is a certainty. None of that happens, of course, without a victory over Baylor. The Bears do have a fearsome defense, but one that is clearly susceptible through the air. Baylor is only 82nd in the nation in defending the pass (something OU strives for, as the Sooners are 114th). So expect plenty of big plays in the passing game from both teams. Baylor’s run game is a strength (No. 8 nationally), but so is OU’s run defense (17th). That looks like a stalemate, but Baylor doesn’t give up sacks (fourth in the nation), so the Sooners won’t get a lot of negative-yardage plays. Both kickers are strong. Both coaching staffs are sharp. Baylor would seem to get an edge for playing at home, but the Sooners are 17-2 in true road games under Riley, including in 2019, when they rallied from a 28-3 deficit to win 34-31 in Waco. Add in Oklahoma’s penchant for winning games in November — now 23 in a row (11 against ranked teams, 14 in a row under Riley as head coach) — and the Sooners should survive another tricky one at McLane Stadium

Final: Oklahoma 35, Baylor 33

Ryan Chapman

True freshman quarterback Caleb Williams and the Oklahoma Sooners are in for their biggest test of the season by far. Baylor pairs a potent rushing attack with Dave Aranda’s stout defense, which has been the recipe for some close contests between the two programs as of late. OU’s defense will have to deal with the two-headed monster of Abram Smith and Trestan Ebner on the ground, but should they slow down the Bears’ rushing attack, they’ll force quarterback Gerry Bohanon to air it out on the banks of the Brazos River. TCU turned Bohanon over plenty last Saturday, helping them upset the Bears, and laid the blueprint to attack the Baylor defense — great quarterback play. Baylor’s defense has struggled to contain the big play in the passing game, and Williams should have some success despite the major step up in competition, fueling a tight Oklahoma victory and kicking “Championship November” off in style.

Final: Oklahoma 34, Baylor 28

Josh Callaway

The Sooners play close games in Waco. They just do. Even when the Bears were in a total rebuild and Baker Mayfield and the absurd 2017 Oklahoma offense rolled into McLane Stadium, it was a competitive game all the way to the end. Pair that fact with what Dave Aranda has been able to do in his last two meetings against Lincoln Riley (including the Peach Bowl while Aranda was at LSU) and it seems impossible that this game won’t be close. The deciding factor though is pretty simple: One team has Caleb Williams and one team doesn’t. After seeing what Chandler Morris did to the Bears on Saturday with over 500 total yards of offense, it feels like Williams may be primed to do something similar. This game won’t be decided until the fourth quarter, where Williams and Oklahoma will make the plays they need to to get a lead and then the Sooners’ defense will make the final stand that we’ve all seen them get so many times under Riley. Chalk this one up as some serious "Heisman Moment" potential for Williams, as well. Sooners get it done here in a nail-biter.

Final: Oklahoma 38, Baylor 31