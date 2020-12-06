Oklahoma-Baylor: Q1 Report

NORMAN — With four defensive starters out and others filling in where needed, Oklahoma got off to a predictably slow start Saturday night against Baylor.

The Sooners drove for a Gabe Brkic field goal on their opening drive, and the defense got a stop — but only after a Baylor field goal came up short.

John Mayers' second field goal attempt on the Bears’ next possession also came up short.

Rush linebacker Nik Bonitto, free safety Pat Fields, nickel safety Brendan Radley-Hiles and cornerback Woodi Washington were all missing after the Sooners had a complete shutdown due to a COVID-19 outbreak.

Also missing from the defense are backups linebacker Brendan Walker, backup safety Justin Broiles and backup safety Bryson Washington.

That put little-used Robert Barnes — converted from safety to linebacker in the offseason — back at nickel safety to start the game. Nickel corner Jeremiah Criddell found himself back at free safety, and Tre Norwood — who frequently plays multiple positions — played both safety and nickel early.

Also, Jon-Michael Terry returned from missing the Sooners’ last game and started at rush linebacker for Bonitto, and Jaden Davis, who was previously the starter at corner before Washington took over the position, was back in the starting lineup at corner.

Gone from the offensive two-deep are tight end Austin Stogner (knee), running back Seth McGowan and backup linemen Brey Walker and Andrew Raym, as well as backup receiver Brian Darby.

After Oklahoma State lost to TCU earlier in the day, the Sooners need to win just one of their final two games to lock down a spot in the Big 12 Championship Game on Dec. 19. OU plays at West Virginia next week.

