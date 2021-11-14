Oklahoma-Baylor QuoteBook

After Oklahoma took its first loss of the season with a 27-14 defeat at Baylor on Saturday, Oklahoma coaches and players discussed the game:

“Disappointing. No other way to put it. Give Baylor credit. They played better than we did. Certainly, gotta do a better job getting our guys in position to make plays and then we've gotta make em when we get opportunities on all sides. Disappointing.”

— Lincoln Riley

“To think the the game would end the way it did is just grossly disappointing. But it's a 60-minute ballgame we didn’t coach or play for a full 60.”

— Defensive coordinator Alex Grinch

“Well it became a safety issue. I mean, that's ... I care about the safety of my players, and I watched David Ugwoegbu just get bum-rushed by three guys. I'm pulling them off; he's pulling them off. I know why Dave tried to kick the field goal. I don't agree with it. I still think, above all else, there's a code of sportsmanship that I believe in. I wouldn't have done it. But that's his decision. That's his football team. How the officials don't enforce a 15-yard penalty when you've probably got 5,000 people on the field is unbelievable to me. It is what it is. That's his decision. That was the official's decision. Don't agree with it, but part of it.”

— Riley on the controversial ending

“To see those guys to kick a field goal at the end of the game was kind of crazy to me. Why you kicking a field goal? It’s third down, 3 seconds left? Why don’t you just kneel the ball and get off the field? Maybe that’s something they have with their program.”

— DB Delarrin Turner-Yell on how the game ended

“I did tell them that. Maybe I should’ve done it. Again, I don’t believe that situation was handled well by a lot of people. But at the end of the day, doing it with class is important to me. At the end of the day, that’s why we decided to bring 11 guys out even though deep down, I damn sure didn’t want to.”

— Riley on if he considered telling the team to not return to the field for the final play

“I didn’t get answers on much.”

— Riley on if he got any answers for why Baylor wasn’t penalized on the final play for everyone, including the whole team, rushing the field

“I really don't know what was going on, to be honest with you. Coach Riley told us to get off the field. We got off the field. Whatever Baylor was going to do, whether kick a field goal of take a knee, that was up to them.”

— FB Jeremiah Hall on the crazy finish

“It caught me off guard a little. I was surprised a little but I don't necessarily attach it to the effort. Technique and execution. I think we played pretty swell in spurts, holding them to 10 points for as long as we could, then at the end, they pulled away from us.”

— DL Isaiah Thomas on so many mistakes after an open date

“We were a little stale, honestly, and had a little stretch there, end of the second quarter and kinda the beginning of the third quarter where we had a few things there that he missed that he just typically doesn't miss and so I was looking for a little bit of a spark. Spencer had had a good week. I've told you guys, I feel like I've got a tremendous room there and so I went with Spencer. And again, you've gotta make those decisions in the heat of the moment. At that point, I felt like it was the right decision.”

— Riley on why he pulled QB Caleb Williams for Spencer Rattler

“We had a bye week but we still have to be ready to play football. We didn’t play like we’d liked to. Baylor came out and had a great game. It was electric and all that stuff. WE didn’t play how we wanted to play, obviously.”

— WR Marvin Mims

“We kind of took turns offensively. We had just kind of key breakdowns at key times and just never really timed out much for us. I think we, a lot of guys fought their tail off but it just wasn't clean, lot of mistakes.”

— Riley on OU’s offensive mistakes

“In terms of the inconsistency, we had too many plays where it's one or two guys blowing their job. We acknowledged that at halftime and thought we would be able to correct it in the second half but we never did and it came back to bite us in the butt. But yeah, too many plays where not all 11 guys were on the same page.”

— Hall on the offensive problems

“I’m proud of the way we played in the first half but obviously wasn't a bunch of new plays there in the second half. We didn't execute. I thought our tackling was not up to par.”

— Riley on the OU defense

“I think we just got lazy with our communication. Didn’t really have a respect for what finishing was. If you look at it, it seems as if Baylor had finishing on their minds. And it looks as if we didn’t.”

— Turner-Yell

“We say ‘Don't let one play beat you,’ and I think we kind of let one play beat us.”

— Grinch on Abram Smith’s 75-yard run in the fourth quarter

“I think some frustration set in, we missed some assignments, we didn't tackle well and obviously didn't execute very consistently on offense the entire day. So I just think you get to that point, you've got to rise up and be your best, and we certainly did not do that.”

— Riley on the Sooners’ fourth-quarter collapse

“I believe it did look like we were kinda worn down but it just sucks to see guys when they look at the scoreboard and look at the clock, they attach their feelings to that. We can't be that team to attach our feelings to the scoreboard and the clock. We've gotta still run the plays and run the calls as if we're up or as if the game is tied. I'd say that was more of it.”

— Thomas on the fourth quarter

“I thought at times, good, at other times we were trying to hug guys as opposed to going low. Some missed opportunities.”

— Grinch on his team’s tackling

“It’s too late in November to talk about tackling. We’ve got to do a better job of coaching it, obviously.”

— Grinch

“What would you expect? Guys cried, trying to wrap their head around a loss. It was the first time we've felt this way this season and second handedly, coach Riley also uplifted us, letting us know that we still are 9-1 and we still have the rest of the season in front of us. There's a lot of football left to be played. Opportunities to make a statement that this game isn't who we are.”

— Thomas on the postgame locker room mood

“They didn't have a whole lot of momentum going there and you give them kind of a freebie, a little bit of a drive, that can get an offense going. It’s disappointing, it is, just because, again, we felt team was good at half, team was excited, they were ready to play, and to go out there and start that way — it's not the reason we lost the game but obviously going and establishing that second-half momentum can make a big difference, especially when you're on the road.”

— Riley on the mistake-filled start to the third quarter

“it allows them to stay in that kind of mode, you know, keep kind of swinging the bat, keep swinging the bat, and hope one cracks. And unfortunately, it did.”

— Grinch on the third-quarter mistakes

“We had times on the O-line we played well and he (Caleb) had all day, and then we had times we didn’t catch a ball or make a play. On the flip side, a couple times we had some things really there and we didn’t quite have the protection for it.”

— Riley on the play of the offensive line

“Brian was all over the place. After every drive, I kept telling him, keep hunting. It's impressive to see. It kinda looked K9-esque. It looked like when Kenneth Murray used to fly from left to right, sideline to sideline. It was impressive to see. Coach (Brian) Odom talked to him after the game and he said you played your ass off, just keep doing what you're doing and we'll build off this and go to the drawing board.”

— Thomas on the play of LB Brian Asamoah

“He told us this game is either going to do one of two things to this team. It’s either going to tear us apart or bring us together. He also told us we have a lot of football in front of us. We still have the things we want to accomplish in front of us. It’s really important we put this game to bed and attack the practice field next week and do the things we need to do in order to finish as strong as we can the rest of the season.”

— Turner-Yell on Riley’s message to the team

“In the grand scheme of things, we all know that it does hurt our National Championship chances. But at the same time, we've been in this position before. We've made it into those college football talks before so we'll see how that goes because we can't control it. But ultimately, we still have other goals in front of us”.

— Hall