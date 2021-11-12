Oklahoma-Baylor: Three Keys to the Game

Spencer Rattler fumbles at Kansas State in 2020 Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

Bye Week Blues

Before the COVID pandemic put 2020 into complete disarray, Lincoln Riley’s teams had mixed results around their open date.

In 2017, Riley’s first season, the Sooners were ranked No. 3 but had to survive a scare from unranked Baylor the week before their open date, then lost 38-31 at home to Iowa State the week after the bye.

In 2018, OU was No. 7 in the country going into their open date when they lost 48-45 to Texas. The Sooners came back two weeks later and pounded TCU 52-27.

In 2019, in their final game before the bye week, No. 5-ranked OU lost 48-41 at Kansas State, then came back after the open date to escape Iowa State 42-41.

In 2020, OU also got a weekend off following an easy season-opening win over Missouri State, then came back and laid an egg in a 38-35 loss to Kansas State.

It might seem lazy to suggest Riley is still figuring out how to navigate the nuances of keeping his team focused around taking days off. But the fact that Oklahoma was a double-digit favorite in all but one of those games — the losses and the close wins — shows a clear trend.

Another November win, this one in Waco. Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

Championship November

There’s no denying that OU has been great in November since Riley arrived on campus as offensive coordinator in 2015.

The Sooners just haven’t lost.

OU has won 23 November games in a row, including 21 since Riley showed up in 2015. The Sooners are now 14-0 with Riley as head coach in the month of November.

That includes a 5-0 mark against ranked teams.

This year, however, represents the Sooners’ toughest November so far during the Riley era. No. 13 Baylor (7-2),

Preseason No. 7 Iowa State (6-3) and No. 10 Oklahoma State (8-1) give Oklahoma the third-best remaining opponents winning percentage in the country.

“Championship November,” said OU captain Isaiah Thomas, “either makes or breaks your season — and we want it to make ours.”

Abram Smith Stephen Spillman-USA TODAY Sports

Bear Down vs. the Run

Clearly, Baylor wants to run the football vertically. The Bears’ dynamic duo of 5-foot-11, 221-pound Abram Smith and 5-11, 215-pound Trestan Ebner run with power and they attack defenses between the tackles.

Smith (1,055 yards, 11 TDs) is already over 1,000 yards, and Ebner (601) has a shot.

Baylor’s run game ranks eighth in the nation, while OU’s run defense ranks 17th.

Oklahoma wants to stop the run, but much of the Sooners’ statistical success on the ground stems from quarterback sacks, at which OU averages 2.3 per game, while Baylor ranks fourth in the nation with just seven sacks allowed all season.

“When you look at Baylor,” said Oklahoma defensive coordinator Alex Grinch, “you’re looking at a team that has consistently been able to run the football and hit explosives through the air. No, it will absolutely be another battle down in Waco.”