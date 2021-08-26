Oklahoma Bringing Iconic Cotton Bowl Staple to Home Games This Season

Gaylord Family - Oklahoma Memorial Stadium will have Fletcher's Corny Dogs available for purchase throughout the 2021 season.

Perhaps the biggest news of the entire summer for Oklahoma Sooners athletics came down on Thursday.

Nope, this has nothing to do with the SEC and everything to do with meat on a stick in the most perfect medium imaginable.

Athletic director Joe Castiglione and “Voice of the Sooners” Toby Rowland both revealed on Twitter this morning that the iconic Cotton Bowl staple Fletcher’s Corny Dogs will be available for purchase inside Gaylord Family - Oklahoma Memorial Stadium this season.

This may not be big news to some, but those people have likely never enjoyed a Fletcher’s on a hot morning in Dallas. This is fair food at its top form and is a big time power move for the Sooners.

On a more serious note, this is a nice feather in the cap of Castiglione toward enhancing the fan experience. As he alluded to in his tweet, this is a really solid get for the fans who will be attending games this season and beyond.

There are multiple vendors still in operation today that claim to be the originator of the corn dog that we know today, with the Fletcher brothers being no different. According to their website, Neil and Carl Fletcher introduced the “corny dog” that quickly became an American staple in 1942.

Since then, Fletcher’s has sold nearly 500,000 corn dogs every single Texas State Fair. Keep in mind, that is 60,000 pounds of hot dogs across just a 24-day span every single fall.

Now, they can bolster that number at Oklahoma home games throughout the season - and Sooner fans will happily oblige.

