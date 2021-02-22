FootballMen's BasketballOther Sooners
Oklahoma climbs two spots in AP Poll

The Sooners find themselves ranked No. 7 in this week's Top 25 ahead of Tuesday's road trip to Kansas State
Ending a nine-year losing streak in Ames means something.

After beating two-win Iowa State on Saturday at Hilton Coliseum, Oklahoma climbed two spots to No. 7 in this week’s Associated Press Top 25.

OU improved to 14-5 overall and 9-4 in Big 12 Conference play, good at the moment for second place in the standings. The Sooners were picked in the preseason to finish sixth in the league.

Coach Lon Kruger last week was named as one of 15 late-season candidates for the Naismith National Coach of the Year watch list.

OU is still one spot behind No. 6 Alabama (18-5) in this week’s poll despite beating the Crikmson Tide 66-61 in Norman on Jan. 30 — without two starters, including leading scorer Austin Reaves.

The Sooners are back on the road Tuesday night with an 8 o’clock tip at Kansas State. OU beat K-State 76-50 in Norman back on Jan. 19.

