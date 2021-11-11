Oklahoma Coach Lincoln Riley Addresses Absence

Sooners head man missed Tuesday's press conference and his coaches show with "a personal matter", and says when it happened, even his own mother reached out.

Lincoln Riley didn’t attend his press conference or coaches show on Tuesday, so naturally, everyone got curious.

Even Riley’s mother.

“My mom texted me and asked if I was OK,” Riley said Thursday on a video press conference when asked if he had heard all the rumors that began immediately swirling. “That was about it.”

Riley acknowledged his absence in his opening statement.

“Thanks for making this work,” he told the 28 or so media on the call. “Apologize for for having to reschedule this from earlier in the week.”

When asked directly about having to be gone on Tuesday, Riley downplayed it.

“Yeah, it was a personal matter,” he said. “Had nothing to do with my job, football or anything like that. Personal matter that I was dealing with, and dealt with. It didn't take away from any of our preparation here, thankfully, and back to normal now.”

The No. 8-ranked Sooners (9-0) visit No. 13 Baylor on Saturday in Waco, TX, and have a shot at returning to the College Football Playoff if they can stay unbeaten and extend the nation’s longest winning streak to 18 games this week.

While some thought he might have tested positive for COVID, the most prominent rumors were that he was flying to Baton Rouge, LA, to discuss the LSU job vacated when Ed Orgeron agreed to leave the school.

While Riley's primary absences were on Tuesday, he was seen on Wednesday at the OU facility in Norman at both practice and other media obligations.

Riley got a chuckle out of a follow-up question that asked if he understood the scope of his impact on OU’s massive fan base, or if he had heard the rampant rumors.

“No, not really,” he said. “I mean, I was here working, doing my thing. So nah, not really. I’m kind of sheltered during the season. So I'm sure there's a good story I’ll hear later on. But that was it. It was a lot more boring, I'm sure, than what's out there.”