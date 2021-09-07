Oklahoma Coach Lincoln Riley Says This is a Good Time for Spencer Rattler to 'Reset'

After Sooners' close call and Rattler's up-and-down performance against Tulane in the season opener, the OU coach is looking for continued growth out of his quarterback.

NORMAN — Lincoln Riley is eager to see how quarterback Spencer Rattler responds this week and beyond after Rattler had an up-and-down performance in Saturday's season-opener.

Rattler put up solid numbers (30-of-39, 304 yards, two total touchdowns) in a 40-35 victory over Tulane, but threw two interceptions, should have had three and almost threw four. He was also uncharacteristically inaccurate on a handful of throws and, Riley said, "just wasn't mentally quite as sharp" on some of the running plays.

His performance this week against a scuffling FCS program in Western Carolina isn't going to be the measuring stick for any real growth from last week's performance. But it's a start.

"It's a chance for him to reset," Riley said, "and realize kind of how laser focused he's got to be all the time."

Rattler has tougher tests than Tulane ahead. Nebraska, Kansas State and Texas all look like they could give the Sooners a challenge defensively.

But against the Green Wave — against what Riley called "excellent" pass protection — Rattler often bailed out of the pocket early. He frequently threw the football into coverage despite a clean pocket, and at times he seemed to have "happy feet" where he just wasn't comfortable. And too many times, instead of using his rocket-powered arm, he floated throws while stepping off his back foot.

"I thought he had some really nice ones too," Riley said. "Off the top of my head, I thought there were maybe two or three where he could have stayed in there a little longer."

Riley said a month of wearing a blue no-contact jersey in practice can complicate how a quarterback in early games processes what he thinks is pressure.

"You get there with live bullets," Riley said, "you gotta feel it.

"The more we keep pass (protecting) like we did the other day, the more the quarterback is gonna trust it."

That Rattler is a captain this year and has taken on a greater leadership role also might have played a factor in his early showing, Riley said.

"He's not yet the established, comfortable leader that some of our guys have been," Riley said. " ... He's learning how to take on that role, but also balancing leading with being an effective player."

Riley said for a quarterback, leadership can look a little different than it does at other positions.

"You can go 'rah-rah-rah' all you want," Riley said, "but if you're not doing your job, it becomes counter productive."

