Oklahoma Coach Lincoln Riley: Talking Season is Over, Now 'We Gotta Go Do It'

"Human nature" played into last week's tense win, Riley says, but for championship-worthy teams, the opponent or game situation or crowd shouldn't matter.

Did Oklahoma just have a bad game on Saturday?

Or is this a team at a crossroads?

Lincoln Riley think he has the answer.

“There's a lot that we need to get better at,” Riley said. “We've been very, very focused on that this week.”

From the outside, the answers won’t be apparent this week. The No. 4-ranked Sooners are hosting an FCS program, Western Carolina, that’s light on both scholarships (63) and athletic talent (1-8 last year). The Sooners could play worse than they did against Tulane and still finish eight touchdowns ahead — and no one would know the difference.

No one but Riley and his team.

Steve Spurrier used to call the offseason the “talking season.” Now Riley has picked up that trope. Talking season for this OU team the past eight months has included one monologue after another about how these Sooners are finally equipped to compete for a national championship.

But talking season is over. As of last Saturday at 11 a.m., it’s officially football season now.

Whatever led to the moribund 40-35 escape act against the Green Wave is in the past. Dropping two spots in the AP Top 25 isn’t the worst thing that will happen to this team in 2021. Not even close. But starting Saturday against the Catamounts, if this Oklahoma team does have any championship mettle, it needs to handle adversity a little better than it did last week.

“It’s a perfect opportunity for us to learn and come together, really lock in on what's important and block out everything else,” Riley said. “And, you know, that's our challenge right now, is do we seize it? Or do we, you know, continue on that path?

“I think I've got confidence in the guys room in the room that we will seize it.”

The Tulane game exposed a side of this team that Riley didn’t anticipate. “Human nature,” he said, may have let the players buy into that eight months of preseason hype. That explains Tulane’s two early touchdowns.

Riley said that same “human nature” resurfaced when his players, having built a 37-14 lead at halftime, came out of the locker room flat and were outscored 21-3 in the second half.

The Green Wave recovered an onside kick and were inches away from a fourth-down conversion in the final minute that could have produced one of the biggest upsets in recent college football history. OU was a 31.5-point favorite last week.

Against Western Carolina, the Sooners are favored by 57, according to OddShark.

There’s no danger of an upset this week. Since 1978, FCS teams have taken down a ranked FBS opponent just six times. The highest-ranked among them was No. 5 Michigan’s loss to Appalachian State in 2007.

But that’s kind of the point isn’t it?

Whether it’s Tulane or Western Carolina or Nebraska or Kansas State or Texas — teams supposedly in the national title hunt shouldn’t care.

“A lot of the guys on the team will look at the schedule and who we’re playing and that will determine their energy level for that game or that week,” said senior defensive end Isaiah Thomas. “I think Riley hit it on the head of approaching each game and just how it is specifically this week, too, regardless of who you’re playing, you have to have that same mindset as if you’re playing in the Big 12 Championship.

“You can say what you want about it being first game, first drive, first game jitters. At the end of the day, the win-loss column doesn’t care about your feelings. … We’re the University of Oklahoma, and we have to come out and play the way we expect to play.”

Said Riley, “there's some guys that thought, ’It's just gonna happen,’ you know, you're just gonna blow this team out like everybody says you're going to on the outside.”

Tulane thought otherwise.

As for the Sooners’ second-half performance, a palpable lack of energy in the stadium to start the third quarter hung in the air like the afternoon heat: sweltering and oppressive and ultimately deleterious.

It also felt odd that such a passionate fan base, unexpectedly gifted a home game by Hurricane Ida, had to depart in such a hurry after waiting so long to watch their beloved squad. Yes, it was 37-14 at halftime. Yes, it was 95 degrees. But by the end of the contest, there might have been less than 10,000 people left in the stands.

For better or worse, the players noticed.

“Our guys were like a lot of the fans,” Riley said. “They thought the game was over. I mean it just it is what it is. And that's — our job is different than the fans. Our job is to be there no matter what, all the time, playing our level of ball.”

Riley said identifying the source of the problem was an irrelevant gesture compared with addressing the team’s overall mentality.

Even Nick Saban and No. 1-ranked and defending national champion Alabama have something to complain about this week, something to address, something that needs to be fixed. Just watch Saban's weekly press conference.

But for a fourth-down tackle in the final minute, Oklahoma’s problems could be so much worse.

“Whatever it is, it's got to be better on our players’ part and our coaches’ part — on my part,” Riley said.

“But like you said, talking season's over. Saying it's one thing, doing it's another. We got to go do it.”

