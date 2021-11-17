Oklahoma Players Avoiding Contact? 'If it Wiggles, Hit it,' Alex Grinch Says

The Sooners go into this week's game with Iowa State needing to be the more physical team. "There was 11 guys on the field and no one was making the tackle."

The Oklahoma defense tries to tackle Abram Smith Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

On a handful of defensive snaps at Baylor on Saturday, it appeared as if Oklahoma defenders did their best to avoid contact.

That doesn’t sit well with OU defensive coordinator Alex Grinch, who watched video over the weekend and said he saw it happen too many times.

“There certainly is (examples),” Grinch said. “ ‘If it’s wiggling, hit it’ is one of the comments that we make. If the ball carrier is still moving, get involved in some way.”

Going into this week’s showdown with Iowa State — 11 a.m. in Norman, the Sooners' home finale — both players and coaches from OU expressed a desire to be more physical against the Cyclones than they were in Waco.

“Whenever a team faces Iowa State, you have to bring that physicality,” senior safety Delarrin Turner-Yell said Wednesday. “You have to have that type of mindset that it’s going to be a physical game, it’s going to be a battle for all four quarters. Because those guys, no matter the score, they're gonna continue to play.”

That’s what Baylor did Saturday, and it’s why the Bears pulled away in the fourth quarter. While some players were shying away from contact, Baylor was initiating it.

Not everyone, of course. Some continued to welcome the contact regardless of what the scoreboard said. Those player stood out, too, Grinch said.

“A great instance of that was Brian Asamoah sprinting after a receiver to dislodge a ball,” Grinch said. “Don’t be the guy caught standing around the pile. Specifically to the end of the game, I felt like there was 11 guys on the field and no one was making the tackle.”

With DaShaun White shelved for undisclosed reasons, Asamoah stepped up and played one of his better games as a Sooner. He said Wednesday that Grinch “did stress that we got to do a better job of tackling. Coach (Brian) Odom brought it to our attention that we just got to be better at tackling and getting guys down.”

Asamoah explained that Tuesdays and Wednesdays are heavy tackling days at practice, and the defense works specifically on tackling against the scout team.

But the OU scout team running backs are not Baylor's Abram Smith or Trestan Ebner, and they’re certainly not Iowa State's Breece Hall.

That’s where a player’s inner mentality of just being more physical can help. Pushing through a block to lay an extra hit on a ballcarrier, rushing into a pile to perhaps dislodge the football, inflicting punishment on the player who’s trying to do the same to you — that was missing at times against Baylor.

The OU defense did have issues with missed tackles again. That continues to be a problem. But missed tackles can be chalked up to incorrect alignments, missed assignments and poor technique, as well as simply not winning at the point of contact.

Sometimes the runner just refuses to go down or legitimately makes a guy miss. But in Oklahoma's case, there are other elements at work.

“From a tackling standpoint, you throw a shoulder into a guy and he goes to the ground — that doesn’t mean it’s a good tackle,” Grinch said. “The feedback you get as that individual falls to the ground shouldn’t be all of a sudden, ‘That’s how you tackle.’

“We don’t do a drill like that in practice. Why would you do that on Saturday? Some of those instances, from a discipline standpoint, I understand you’re trying to tackle another human being and how difficult that is. I also understand when someone is trying to do it, the impact you can have.”

A deeper, more insidious problem is when players choose to avoid contact at the end of a play. That calls into question things like desire and toughness.

“I think you saying it's a mindset, that's something that, on defense, it's something that you automatically have to have, is a mindset to dominate the guy that's in front of you,” Asamoah said. “And that's just football in general.”

One play in particular stands out: Smith’s outside zone run on third-and-12, where he was initially stopped six yards short of the first down with a 17-7 lead and more than 6 1/2 minutes left on the clock. But despite standing in a mass of OU defenders, he was never brought to the ground. Nobody really hit him. He kept churning his feet, and his teammates came and helped push him forward for another nine yards and a critical first down. Baylor later scored the nail-in-the-coffin touchdown that made it 24-7.

“They pushed the pile,” Asamoah said. “I mean, we've just got to be more physical than the other opponent. Like, that play — we weren't physical.”

Grinch sees those plays as missed opportunities for his favorite thing: takeaways.

“Missed strip attempts is the way we evaluate that,” Grinch said. “In other instances, a guy is standing up with the ball in his hands and is under duress from multiple players — that’s a great opportunity for a takeaway. While we got some, there were more opportunities in the game.”

Said Asamoah, “I’m pretty convinced that everybody on our defense wants to get off the field and wants to dominate the guy that's in front of them. Because on the other side, that person has all the dreams and aspirations that you have as a football player. So dominate that one man that's in front of you and — behold.”

