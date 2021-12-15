Oklahoma Commit Flips to Texas on Signing Day

Xavion Brice opted to sign with the Texas Longhorns on Wednesday morning.

Oklahoma fell victim to a Signing Day flip.

Xavion Brice, a 3-star athlete who the Sooners had recruited to play defensive back, decommitted from OU on Wednesday morning, instead opting to sign with the Texas Longhorns.

A product of Seguin High School in Arlington, TX, the 6-foot-1 defensive back knocked OU’s commitment total back down to 15 on the morning of the early signing period.

Brice had initially committed to the Sooners on July 4.

With defensive backs Gentry Williams, Robert Spears-Jennings and Jayden Rowe still committed, the Sooners won’t exactly be scrambling, but they’ll have plenty of options to replace Brice in either the late signing period in February or via the transfer portal.

Brent Venables has proved to be effective on the recruiting trail only a week and a half after being named the head coach at Oklahoma, but he’ll have more work to do to round out the 2022 class once the dust settles on Early Signing Day.

