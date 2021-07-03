Oklahoma Commit Raleek Brown Stars at The Opening

Sports Illustrated All-American covered Brown's performance at the California event and says he was "nearly unstoppable"

Oklahoma commit Raleek Brown, the nation’s top all-purpose back in the 2022 recruiting, class, asserted himself Friday morning at The Opening in Hawthorne, CA.

Sports Illustrated All-American covered the event (with video) and reported that Brown was one of the stars of the show.

“Raleek Brown was nearly unstoppable in the one-on-one's period both out of the slot and the backfield,” SI All-American writes. “A thick yet nimble back, Brown looks the part of a between the tackles bruiser, but we caught him buzzing by every linebacker he faced.”

The event comes on the heels of Wednesday’s Elite 11 camp, at which Sooners quarterback Spencer Rattler was a counselor.