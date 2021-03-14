Oklahoma commits look to impress at elite recruiting camp

Plenty of future Sooners will share the field with other top prospects from the state of Texas in the Under Armor All-American Camp series' stop in Dallas on Sunday

The eyes of the recruiting world will be upon Under Armor’s All-America camp series in Dallas on Sunday.

Amongst the nation’s best will be a few prospects who have already announced their verbal commitment to the Oklahoma Sooners.

Linebacker Kobie McKinzie, wide receivers Talyn Shettron and Jordan Hudson, tight end Jason Llewellyn and offensive lineman Demetrius Hunter are all expected to be in attendance on Sunday, meaning five of OU's seven current commitments in 2022 will see action.

Various position drills will be conducted throughout the day, allowed each to impress in one-on-one situations against other highly coveted recruits.

If they so wish, OU’s current commits could do some recruiting on their own, as plenty more Sooner targets will be working out alongside them.

Offensive line offers Jacob Sexton, Cole Hutson, Cameron Williams, Devon Campbell, Kelvin Banks, Kameron Dewberry and Jaylen Early are all expected to attend.

A few of OU’s defensive offers in linebackers Kip Lewis and Justin Medlock should be in attendance, as well as two-way athlete Ish Harris, and defensive backs Terrance Brooks, Bobby Taylor, Bryce Anderson and Bryan Allen.

Allen is high school teammates with Llewellyn at Aledo High School, both coming off another state championship season.

Jason Llewellyn Photo by Cynthia Llewellyn used with permission

Oklahoma high school stars will make the short trip down to Dallas as well.

Defensive lineman Chris McClellan and wide receiver Braylin Presley will represent the class of 2022, with 2023 prospects in tight end Luke Hasz, defensive lineman Jaedon Foreman and defensive back Kanijal Thomas also expected to participate. A pair of 2024 prospects from the state in running back Mekusapv Martel and defensive lineman David Stone Jr. are also slated to make the trip.

The event in Dallas will be the Under Armor All-American series’ second stop this spring, with four more events in Atlanta, Phoenix, Baltimore and Columbus still on the calendar.