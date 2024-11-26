Oklahoma DC Zac Alley Lands on Prestigious Watch List
Oklahoma defensive coordinator Zac Alley landed on Tuesday's watch list for the 2024 Frank Broyles Award.
The Broyles Award is presented annually to the top assistant coach in college football. Alley is in his first season at OU after replacing Ted Roof during the offseason. Alley, who coached with OU head coach Brent Venables at Clemson, came to OU from Jacksonville State.
The 65 nominees in this year’s class were selected from approximately 1,500 assistant coaches representing 131 FBS programs across the country. The Broyles Award selection process includes the Football Writers Association of America (FWAA), broadcasters, a college football hall-of-fame selection committee, and current college head coaches.
The nominees are:
ALABAMA – Nick Sheridan, Offensive Coordinator
ARIZONA STATE – Marcus Arroyo, Offensive Coordinator
ARKANSAS – Travis Williams, Defensive Coordinator/LB
ARMY WEST POINT – Nate Woody, Defensive Coordinator
AUBURN – D.J. Durkin, Defensive Coordinator/LB
BAYLOR – Jake Spavital, Offensive Coordinator/QB
BOISE STATE – Dirk Koetter, Offensive Coordinator
BOSTON COLLEGE – Will Lawing, Offensive Coordinator/TE
BOWLING GREEN – Alex Bayer, Special Teams Coordinator/TE
BYU – Jay Hill, Assoc. Head Coach/DC
CALIFORNIA – Peter Sirmon, Defensive Coordinator/ILB
CLEMSON – Matt Luke, Offensive Line
COLORADO – Robert Livingston, Defensive Coordinator/S
DUKE – Jonathan Patke, Defensive Coordinator/LB
EAST CAROLINA – John David Baker, Offensive Coordinator/QB
FLORIDA – Jabbar Juluke, Assoc. Head Coach - O/RB
GEORGIA – Tray Scott, Defensive Line
GEORGIA SOUTHERN – Turner West, Special Teams
GEORGIA TECH – Jess Simpson, Defensive Line
ILLINOIS – Barry Lunney Jr., Offensive Coordinator/QB
INDIANA – Bryant Haines, Defensive Coordinator/LB
IOWA – LeVar Woods, Special Teams
IOWA STATE – Jon Heacock, Defensive Coordinator
JAMES MADISON – Lyle Hemphill, Defensive Coordinator/DB
KANSAS – Jonathan Wallace, Running Backs
LSU – Blake Baker, Defensive Coordinator
MARSHALL – Seth Doege, Offensive Coordinator
MEMPHIS – Charles Clark, Assist. Head Coach/DB
MIAMI(FL) – Shannon Dawson, Offensive Coordinator/QB
MICHIGAN STATE – Joe Rossi, Defensive Coordinator/LB
MISSOURI – Corey Batoon, Defensive Coordinator
NAVAL ACADEMY – Drew Cronic, Offensive Coordinator
NEVADA – Matt Lubick, Offensive Coordinator
NEW MEXICO – Jason Beck, Offensive Coordinator/QB
NORTH TEXAS – Jordan Davis, Offensive Coordinator/WR
NOTRE DAME – Al Golden, Defensive Coordinator
OHIO STATE – Jim Knowles, Defensive Coordinator
OKLAHOMA – Zac Alley, Co-Defensive Coordinator/LB
OLD DOMINION – Kevin Smith, Special Teams/OLB
OLE MISS – Pete Golding, Defensive Coordinator/LB
OREGON – Tosh Lupoi, Defensive Coordinator
OREGON STATE – Kyle DeVan, Offensive Line
PENN STATE – Tom Allen, Defensive Coordinator
RICE – Brian Smith, Defensive Coordinator
RUTGERS – Damiere Shaw, Running Backs
SAN DIEGO STATE – Zac Barton, Assoc. Head Coach/ST
SAN JOSE STATE – Derrick Odum, Assoc. Head Coach/DC
SMU – Scott Symons, Defensive Coordinator
SOUTH CAROLINA – Clayton White, Defensive Coordinator/ILB
SYRACUSE – Jeff Nixon, Offensive Coordinator
TENNESSEE – Tim Banks, Defensive Coordinator
TEXAS – Pete Kwiatkowski, Defensive Coordinator/OLB
TEXAS A&M – Jay Bateman, Defensive Coordinator/LB
TEXAS STATE – Mack Leftwich, Offensive Coordinator
TEXAS TECH – Kenny Perry, Assoc. Head Coach/ST/RB
TULANE – Joe Craddock, Offensive Coordinator/QB
UCLA – Ikaika Malloe, Defensive Coordinator
UCONN – Gordon Sammis, Offensive Coordinator/OL
ULM – Earnest Hill, Defensive Coordinator
UNLV – James Shibest, Special Teams
USC – D'Anton Lynn, Defensive Coordinator
VANDERBILT – Tim Beck, Offensive Coordinator
WASHINGTON STATE – Ben Arbuckle, Offensive Coordinator/QB
WEST VIRGINIA – Chad Scott, Offensive Coordinator/RB
WESTERN KENTUCKY – Tyson Summers, Defensive Coordinator
A selection committee of distinguished former head coaches, broadcasters and a committee representing the FWAA will select 15 semi-finalists, five finalists from the list of nominees, and an overall winner.
The 2023 Broyles Award winner was Phil Parker, who is the defensive coordinator at Iowa. Previous winners are not eligible to be nominated for the Broyles Award until the completion of three seasons.