Oklahoma DE Ethan Downs Named Finalist for Wooden Citizenship Cup

One of Oklahoma’s leaders is getting recognized for his efforts.

Oklahoma defensive end Ethan Downs was named of the 26 finalists for the 2023 Coach Wooden Citizenship Cup, it was announced by Athletes for a Better World on Wednesday.

The award, which is open to athletes of all sports, will be presented to one male and one female student-athlete who are athletes of “excellence both on and off the field, and as role models as both performers and people.”

Downs certainly checks those boxes as one of the leaders for the Sooners who has taken part in numerous leadership and service activities, including service trips and serving as a counselor for terminally ill patients at OU Children’s Hospital.

Last summer, the Weatherford, OK native was one of the Oklahoma representatives at Big 12 Media Days and was selected as a pregame captain twice throughout the season prior to a Sept. 24 matchup with Kansas State and an Oct. 15 collision with Kansas.

In the first campaign as a full-time starter, Downs was selected All-Big 12 second team by the league’s coaches accumulating 37 total tackles including 13.5 tackles for loss and 4.5 sacks.

Downs marks the first OU finalist for the award since Ty Darlington earned the honor in 2015, and could become the first Sooners winner since Quinton Carter brought home the hardware in 2011.