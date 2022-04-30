Skip to main content

Oklahoma DE Nathan Rawlins-Kibonge to Enter Transfer Portal

Rawlins-Kibonge becomes the second OU player to enter the portal this week just ahead of the May 1 deadline to be immediately eligible next season.

A second player into the transfer portal this week for Oklahoma.

Just ahead of the May 1 deadline to enter the portal and be immediately eligible for next season, redshirt freshman defensive end/outside linebacker Nathan Rawlins-Kibonge announced his intentions to look for another program on Saturday.

"My experience at Oklahoma has truly been once in a lifetime," Rawlins-Kibonge tweeted.

Rawlins-Kibonge joins fellow class of 2021 member Cody Jackson to enter the portal this week.

While the Oregon native had yet to make an impact for the Sooners on the field just yet, his potential was well-documented.

NRK came to Oklahoma as a 4-star recruit in the 2021 class and was rated the No. 36 defensive lineman in the country in 247Sports composite rankings.

But, after a spring with a different defensive staff than the one that recruited him out of high school, Rawlins-Kibonge has decided to look for a new home.

SI Sooners will provide updates to where he winds up when the information becomes available. 

