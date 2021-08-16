Oklahoma Debuts at No. 2 in Preseason AP Poll

This marks the 10th time the Sooners have been given the No. 2 spot to begin the season.

The college football season is tantalizingly close and with that the release of the Associated Press’ annual preseason poll was handed down on Monday.

While the poll theoretically affects absolutely nothing for the season ahead with the important rankings (the College Football Playoff ones) not coming until much later, where a team lands in the AP Poll is undeniably a tone setter for the beginning of the season and certainly impacts everyone’s judgement of a given team heading into the new year.

For Oklahoma, they have landed at No. 2 in the initial AP rankings to begin the 2021 season.

Spencer Rattler Tim Heitman-USA TODAY Sports

This is the tenth time the Sooners have been at the No. 2 spot to begin the year, with them winning the national title from this spot in 1950. Oklahoma has now been placed in the preseason top-10 an astonishing 19 times in the last 21 years.

This also extends their streak to 22 consecutive seasons with a place in the initial rankings, the second-longest behind only Ohio State at 33 straight, and is their 63rd total preseason appearance which is also second only to the Buckeyes who have 68.

Rounding out the rest of the top 5 is Alabama at No. 1, Clemson at No. 3, Ohio State at No. 4 and Georgia finishing things up at No. 5.

The next Big 12 team is Iowa State at No. 7, with Texas the only other team in conference to receive a top-25 bid at No. 21.

On the other end of the spectrum, the Sooners' future conference has five teams in the rankings. The SEC boasts the Crimson Tide and the Bulldogs in the top-5 along with Texas A&M at No. 6, Florida at No. 13 and LSU at No. 16.

Over the last 20 seasons dating back to 2001, the Sooners have finished higher than where they started in the AP Poll just five times, finishing lower 14 times and in the same place once. Now, it is important to keep in mind Oklahoma is often ranked highly. So the margin for error in moving up is often slim.

Among the Sooners’ seven national titles, the lowest they’ve been ranked in the preseason of a championship year was No. 19 to open up the 2000 campaign. Oklahoma was No. 1 in four titles in 1956, 1974, 1975 and 1985. In 1950 and 1955, they came in at No. 2 and No. 6, respectively.

According to the AP's Ralph Russo, the preseason No. 1 team has only gone on to win the national title and finish the year as No. 1 11 times since the preseason poll began in 1950. Alabama was the last to do it in 2017.

Oklahoma will open the season against unranked Tulane on Sept. 4 in New Orleans.

Want to join the discussion? Click here to become a member of the AllSooners message board community today!

Sign up for your premium membership to AllSooners.com today, and get access to the entire Fan Nation premium network!

Follow AllSooners on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest OU news.