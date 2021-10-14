Oklahoma Defense Looking to Build on Dominant Second Half Against Texas

The Sooners held the Longhorns to just 10 points in the second half after allowing 38 through the first two quarters.

Through the first six games of the 2021 season, the Oklahoma defense has put together some high-quality stretches of play ... but has also produced some significant rough patches as well.

That has been on display in the last two weeks, when the Sooners allowed 79 total points along with 936 total yards in a couple of narrow victories over Kansas State and Texas.

However, despite big plays and long drives being prevalent, the defense has also had an undeniable impact for significant stretches of both games, including a dominant second half at the Cotton Bowl to help the Sooners climb out of an 18-point third quarter deficit.

So heading into a home date with the TCU Horned Frogs on Saturday, the key for Alex Grinch’s unit will be finding some semblance of consistency and putting together a complete four quarters.

To do that, Oklahoma has to be at its best from the opening kick.

“That first half, I think us as a whole, as a team, we can all agree that we weren't playing our best ball,” sophomore defensive end Reggie Grimes said this week. “The second half, us as a team, us defensively, we really took the next step. We were making the plays ... not necessarily all these spectacular plays but just the plays that we always make in practice.



“We got back to doing what we were able to do, doing what we're used to doing and just making plays, having fun, having a ball.”

The Sooners haven’t been dealt an overly helpful hand in working out the kinks, given the nine-game stretch they have to open up the season — something Grimes admitted has been a challenge.

Reggie Grimes Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

“It has been a grind,” Grimes said. “But at the same time, we're going through it together. We all have each other. I know I'm going through the same stuff that the other guys on the front are going through. Same with the 'backers, same with the DBs. It's a grind, but we have each other. That makes it fun.”

Buttoning up the problems and putting together a complete performance should be a relatively simple fix: bringing an elite level of focus from start to finish.

“When we're all playing at our A-game, when we're all playing our best football, then we're hard to beat,” Grimes said. “I think the second half especially, we went out and we proved that. But at the same time, when we're not playing our best ball, anyone can beat us. So just going through and not having those B-game plays, always being on our A-game, so that even when we do make mistakes, we're going 100 miles per hour, so that makes up for it.”

“I mean, it's night and day,” Grimes said. “B-game moment, you'll have guys who may be in the right spot, but they're just there to say that they're there. They're just checking a box instead of going there to make a play. That's really the main difference between A-game and B-game. It's the same guys, same people out there, it's just mentality.”

Now, on the seventh straight Saturday for the Sooners with game action, Oklahoma turns its attention to a Horned Frogs offense that has been productive thus far in 2021.

TCU enters play on Saturday ranked 15th in the nation in scoring offense and 33rd in the country in total offense.

With an experienced quarterback in Max Duggan and a sensational young running back in Zach Evans, the Frogs will pose another stiff challenge for the Oklahoma defense.

But, at this point, the Sooners are certainly battle tested and ready for another fight.

“Offensively, I see a good football team,” Grimes said of the Horned Frogs. “I see a tough football team. But so are we. I'm prepared for another dog fight, another great game. Hey, we're back home. Another amazing atmosphere, just going out and seeing what happens, just ball.”

Oklahoma and TCU are set to square off at 6:30 p.m. Saturday night in Norman.

