Oklahoma Defense Not Worried About Lost Momentum Against Baylor

Coming off the bye week, DaShaun White and Nik Bonitto said there was no drop off in intensity in this week's preparation for the Bears.

The Oklahoma Sooners are rested up and ready to take on Baylor this weekend.

Playing nine straight games had taken its toll on the team, so the bye week was much needed. The timing, however, could have presented a problem for the OU defense as they were coming off their best performance in over a month.

After an embarrassing performance against Kansas, the entire defense stressed the need to bring a differently level of intensity to practice. Their efforts were rewarded against Texas Tech as the Sooners held the Red Raiders to just 21 points and 373 total yards of offense.

An off week can sometimes disrupt the rhythm of a team, but linebacker DaShaun White said the defense had no trouble ramping the intensity back up coming off the bye.

“We didn’t really struggle getting back to practicing the way we did before we left,” White said during a Zoom press conference on Wednesday. “We had a really good bye week. We had a dang good day today, dang good day yesterday. Monday was good.”

Rush linebacker Nik Bonitto was confident the bye week didn’t effect the momentum of the defense, as he said it was far from an easy week.

“If anything, it was more intense last week than this week,” Bonitto said. “The last two days have been real competitive from both sides of the ball. I’m really happy with the way we’re practicing.”

The November slate has been circled all year long for the Sooners, as they’ll face three of their stiffest tests all year long.

Baylor’s offense will likely represent the best unit OU has faced all year. The Bears are currently ranked 19th in the country in scoring offense, the best mark of any team the Sooners have faced this year.

Should they mow through No. 13 Baylor, Iowa State and No. 10 Oklahoma State and win the rematch against either Baylor or Oklahoma State in the Big 12 Championship Game, OU will likely earn another bid to the College Football Playoff. But since the Sooners are currently ranked No. 8 in the playoff rankings, there is no margin of error for the Sooners.

Oklahoma will have to run the table, or they’ll fall short of their preseason goals.

The team is aware of the stakes, and White said everyone is focused on finishing strong and ensuring they play their best football here on out.

“We just wanna finish the week and put ourselves in the best position possible to be able to go out and play the best game of our lives,” he said. “Individually, as a team, as an offense, as a defense, that’s what we’re trying to do this week.

“Go out and do the best we can to try to play the best game of our lives. Looking forward to it.”

