    • November 22, 2021
    Oklahoma DL Jalen Redmond Picks Up Big 12 Weekly Honors

    The redshirt sophomore have a 42-yard fumble return for a touchdown in the Sooners' 28-21 win over Iowa State on Saturday.
    Oklahoma got a much-needed bounce back win on Saturday knocking off Iowa State 28-21 in the home finale to move within one win of clinching a berth in the Big 12 Championship Game.

    Playing a vital role in the Sooners’ important win was redshirt sophomore defensive lineman Jalen Redmond, who wreaked havoc on the Cyclones all game long highlighted by a heart-stopping 42-yard fumble return for a touchdown just before halftime.

    For his efforts on Saturday, Redmond was named the Big 12 Defensive Player of the Week on Monday.

    While the touchdown run has certainly garnered the headlines, Redmond was causing problems for the Iowa State offense all throughout the day.

    He also registered a career-high four quarterback hurries along with two tackles and a sack to help the Sooners put forth a rock solid defensive performance in the win.

    After opting out of the 2020 season, Redmond has been a true difference-maker for Oklahoma in 2021.

    In six games this season, he has racked up 15 total tackles including six tackles for loss and 2.5 sacks.

    Since returning from injury on Oct. 30 against Texas Tech, the Sooners defense has seen an obvious uptick with Redmond back in the lineup and will need him to continue to play a key role if Oklahoma wants to capture a seventh consecutive conference title.

    The Sooners will close out the regular season in Stillwater against Oklahoma State on Saturday night at 6:30 p.m. CT. 

