Oklahoma DL LaRon Stokes Declares for Draft

The former junior college transfer and Big 12 Defensive Player of the Year had another year of eligibility left but will instead turn professional.

Oklahoma defensive tackle LaRon Stokes is headed to the NFL Draft.

Stokes declared his future intention just before midnight on Thursday via Twitter.

“I’ve truly enjoyed all my years with the program and have made lifelong bonds that turned teammates into brothers and I will always be a proud Sooner,” Stokes wrote.

Stokes played three seasons for the Sooners and in 2019 was the Big 12 Conference Newcomer of the Year. He battled a few injuries and illness along the way, but played in 31 career games. Stokes finished with 35 total tackles and 8.5 tackles for loss.

The 6-foot-4, 275-pound Stokes, was a senior last season who had a super senior (COVID) year available if he wanted it. He came to OU from Northeastern A&M College, where he was rated the No. 3 junior college defensive end by 247 Sports.

The Tulsa native chose OU over Oklahoma State, Oregon and others after playing football for the Northeast Oklahoma Association of Homeschools team.