Oklahoma Doesn't Move in Latest CFP Rankings

The Sooners have five tight wins over teams with losing records, but that could take care of itself as they finish the season with three straight quality opponents.

As expected, Oklahoma didn’t make a move in this week’s College Football Playoff rankings.

After all, the Sooners didn’t even play a game last week and remained at No. 8 on Tuesday night.

Instead, OU got a much-needed weekend off for what’s sure to be a grinding stretch run against Baylor, Iowa State and Oklahoma State.

“It was definitely great for me and for all my teammates,” said running back Eric Gray. “Nine-game stretch, being able to go home, recharge, get to spend some time with your family and ultimately be back fresh going into this Championship November.”

In addition to the Sooners remaining static at No. 8, there wasn't much movement at all from last week's rankings, as three of the top six posted lackluster wins over mediocre opponents.

This week's opponent, Baylor, dropped one spot to No. 13 after losing to TCU, while Oklahoma State climbed one spot to No. 10 after demolishing West Virginia in Morgantown.

Georgia remained No. 1, Alabama stayed at No. 2, Oregon climbed one spot to No. 3, and Ohio State moved up one to No. 4.

Cincinnati moved up a spot to No. 5 after escaping Tulsa at Nippert Stadium. Michigan moved up to No. 6, while Michigan State dropped from 3 to 7 after losing to Purdue.

“That logjam that I referred to last week is still in place,” committee chairman Gary Barta said. “Nobody separated themselves in that group … so that’s how it ended up 2 through 6.”

Notre Dame came in at No. 9, one spot ahead of OSU and one spot behind OU.

Barta said the Sooners still “don’t have any signature wins. Their best win is against Texas Tech (actually, Kansas State).

“As I noted this past week, the quarterback change to Caleb Williams changed that team. … The committee thinks it made a difference.

“There’s a lot of football to be played. Oklahoma’s 9-0 and we’ll see starting this weekend.”

Four rankings still lie ahead, including the one that means everything on selection Sunday, Dec. 5.

If the Sooners are still unbeaten then, they’ll land one of the four CFP spots. If they’re unable to navigate the rough seas ahead, they’ll need help once again to get back into the field.

As it stands now, OU is 9-0 and has the nation’s longest winning streak at 17, but the CFP selection committee remains largely unimpressed with the Sooners’ body of work — which includes five close victories over teams with losing records and another close one over 6-3 Kansas State.

While OU head coach Lincoln Riley tended to another matter and couldn’t make his regularly scheduled weekly appearance for his Tuesday news conference, associate head coach Dennis Simmons stood in and explained that he doesn’t really get into the rankings.

Do the players?

“You know, I gotta be honest with you — I don't know what they watch,” Simmons said. “I could tell you I don't watch it.”

Like Riley said last week, Simmons expressed that regular-season rankings and weekly polls don’t mean all that much.

“I mean, at the end of the day, we talk to our guys about controlling the controllables,” Simmons said. “Where somebody sees you, that's not something that we can control. We can control how we practice. We can control how we prepare, and we can control how we play on Saturday.

“And you know, if we go out and we do and maximize everything we can control, which is winning that game, then at the end of the day, things should line up how they’re supposed to line up.”

