Oklahoma Drops a Spot in Sports Illustrated All-American Team Recruiting Rankings

Oklahoma fell one spot in the Sports Illustrated All-American team recruiting rankings this month.

The Sooners lost defensive commitment Kaleb Spencer this past weekend, as Spencer flipped his verbal pledge to Miami.

Still, Brent Venables’ staff has done a nice job to keep the recruiting class together to this point despite a rough patch to start Big 12 play.

The Sooners lost three straight games for the first time since 1998, culminating in a 49-0 embarrassment at the hands of the Texas Longhorns.

Despite losing Spencer, OU still has 21 verbal commitments headed into November.

Other schools around the Sooners have had a strong couple of months, allowing Oklahoma to get jumped in the SI rankings.

Miami and Clemson both made moves on the recruiting trail in October, as the Hurricanes now have seven commitments in the SI99, and Clemson has four SI99 commitments compared to Oklahoma’s three.

The Sooners are the second-highest Big 12 program, only trailing Texas who came in at No. 3-overall in the team rankings, and Oklahoma sits behind three SEC schools (Alabama, Georgia and LSU).

Early Signing Day is on Dec. 21, and the Sooners still have plenty of time to add to the 2023 class in Venables' first full recruiting cycle at Oklahoma.

