Oklahoma Earns Commitment of 2022 4-Star OT Jake Taylor

The Las Vegas product is the second 4-star OT commit for the Sooners since Saturday.

The big holiday weekend for Oklahoma has continued into Wednesday as they score their fifth commitment, and second 4-star offensive tackle, in five days with the addition of Jake Taylor out of Bishop Gorman High School in Las Vegas, NV.

Taylor joins Jacob Sexton as the other huge offensive line addition to the 2022 recruiting class in just the last week. He is rated the No. 26 offensive tackle in the country in 247Sports’ composite rankings.

Taylor’s decision has been a long-awaited one as he was offered by the Sooners seemingly ages ago all the way back in March of 2020. He later narrowed down his recruitment to just Oklahoma, Alabama and Notre Dame earlier this year in February. Now, nearly five full months later from that point, he makes his decision to head to Norman and become a Sooner.

At 6-foot-6 and 290 pounds, Taylor is a behemoth who can simply push people out of the way with ease at the high school level. Despite not having a junior season due to the COVID-19 pandemic, he has still been highly sought after and it is not hard to see why when looking at his tape.

Along with Sexton and Demetrius “Pancake” Hunter, the 2022 crop of incoming offensive lineman for Bill Bedenbaugh and Oklahoma is looking mighty strong.