Oklahoma Embracing the Challenge of Biggest Road Test Since 2019

After navigating a season of limited capacity stadiums, the Sooners hit the road in front of a packed house for the first time since 2019.

NORMAN — Finally, the Oklahoma Sooners will hit the road.

Hurricane Ida forced OU’s season opener against Tulane out of New Orleans and to Norman, meaning the Sooners would open the season with four straight home games for the first time since 2004.

But as the calendar flips to October, Oklahoma will finally leave their home digs and venture out on the road to face a 100 percent packed away stadium for the first time since Bedlam in 2019.

Awaiting the Sooners will be a raucous Bill Synder Family Stadium in Manhattan as the Kansas State Wildcats look to extend their winning streak over OU to three games.

The trip will be the first true road test for many on the Oklahoma roster, including quarterback Spencer Rattler.

OU head coach Lincoln Riley said the coaching staff is well aware of the difficulties ahead, and they’ve been trying to prepare the team to handle the adversity they will on the road for months.

“We really tried to prepare for that all the way through spring,” Riley said during his weekly press conference on Tuesday. “Just about half our roster, maybe close to half, hasn’t played a full college road game. We’ve tried to prepare guys for that, the challenge.”

Though things weren’t totally the same last year, Riley did say there were a few things the team could take from playing in front of limited capacity road crowds last season.

“There were still parts of it. The silence when you do well, maybe,” Riley said. “The roars when the other team makes plays are there. There were still some good atmospheres last year. There was a good atmosphere in Ames even though it was limited people.

“Was it completely the same? Were the roars a little different? Sure they were. But I think the guys last year definitely got some of the experience and feel for what it feels like.”

In the past, the Sooners have often relished the challenge. With Riley as the head coach, Oklahoma is 16-2 in true road games, fueling themselves off of the hostile atmospheres.

One player looking forward to finally hitting the road is sophomore wide receiver Marvin Mims — one of those players who has never played in front of a 100 percent capacity road crowd at Oklahoma.

“I've been looking forward to more away games than I have home games,” Mims said during a Zoom press conference on Tuesday. “To have the crowd against you and stuff like that, I think that's a really neat opportunity.”

Mims said he’s often been able to harness the hostile road fans to play even better throughout his football career.

“Even from high school playing against other schools is silencing the crowd, silencing other teams' student sections and stuff like that,” Mims said. “I just think it's a neat experience whenever you just take the air out of the stadium, like you don't really hear anything, knowing you made a big play and I think it's gonna bring the team closer together because when we get on the road, we're basically all we have.”

While the offense’s goal will be to silence the Wildcat fans on Saturday, it will be the defenses’ job to ensure that the purple faithful stay in their seats.

Not having to deal with the noise of the crowd before every snap, defensive coordinator Alex Grinch said his unit will have other obstacles to overcome during their first road test.

“I think the biggest challenge is the momentum plays,” Grinch said. “If you allow them to make you feel a certain way, they feel a whole lot different on the road than they do at home. So at times, it can feel like it’s on you, especially over the course of a drive.

“I guess the best way to describe it is a negative play defensively strikes a feeling in you if you’re not careful. So just having the appropriate emotional response and getting dialed back in to the appropriate technique and play call. Not allow yourself to get inundated with the emotional reaction of people in the stands. It’s easier said than done. It’s also awfully fun to do at this level.”

The Sooners have already been tested mentally this year, as the offense has undergone major growing pains after replacing key pieces from last year, but Riley said he’s looking forward to seeing how his team responds to yet another gut check in Manhattan on Saturday.

“I’ve always believed playing on the road is so much about your mentality, your mindset, handling the ebbs and flows,” Riley said. “It’s something we’ve taken a lot of pride in and enjoyed doing. We’ve been very successful at it over the years and I’m excited for this group to get their chance.

“It’s fun. I miss going into full-blown stadiums, so excited to get to be able to do it again.”

