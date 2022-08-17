Oklahoma Expanding Private Tailgating Areas for 2022 Football Season

Oklahoma’s private tailgating scene is getting an upgrade.

With the 2022 season just two and a half weeks away, OU has announced an expansion of its private tailgating areas on Wednesday.

The private tailgating footprint will now include a pair of expanded areas near the intersection of Lindsey Street and Jenkins Avenue.

One comes on the northeast corner, where the Bud Wilkinson center was previously located with the other coming on the southwest corner on the lawn surrounding Headington College.

The designated public areas for fans to create their own tailgates, however, will remain unchanged from 2021 with fans being able to set up their equipment beginning at noon the day before the game in the allotted areas.

Here is a map provided by OU that highlights the designated tailgating areas along with Norman road closures on game day:

Tailgating Map via The University of Oklahoma

Other game day festivities for fans includes the Walk of Champions, the Allstate Party at the Palace, the OU Alumni Association Boomer Bash, the Champions Tailgate, the Varsity O Tailgate, college events and gatherings, Duck Pond RV Parking and SoonerVillage at Lloyd Noble Center.

The Sooners open their season on Saturday, Sept. 3 against UTEP at Gaylord Family - Oklahoma Memorial Stadium in Norman.