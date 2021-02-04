Oklahoma finishes outside the top 10 in team recruiting rankings

Despite an influx of proven talent from the NCAA Transfer Portal, the Sooners can't crack the top 10 in any of the major team rankings

Those who compile team recruiting rankings may have to have to figure out some new methodology for factoring in the NCAA Transfer Portal.

Oklahoma didn’t sign anyone on Wednesday — National Signing Day — and that was largely by design.

The Sooners finish the 2021 recruiting cycle exactly where they had planned to for the past month, yet dropped a spot in the final Sports Illustrated All-American rankings, from No. 11 to a final ranking of No. 12.

It’s hard to climb in recruiting rankings when one-quarter of your newcomers (so far) arrive from the transfer portal.

“Right now, there’s just so many different ways to build it than what we’ve been used to,” Lincoln Riley said Wednesday. “And so I think we had to be committed to it, and I think a lot of people have been nervous about signing the amount of guys that we did on that initial signing date, but I think we were very committed to our process and our plan and believed that we were handling it the right way.

“And I know that if we could take it back or have the chance to do it all over again, I think we would do it exactly the same way.”

OU landed five high school prospects from the SI99, plus 10 other preps and one junior college transfer.

But most of that total was a known quantity back on Dec. 16, which opened the Early Signing Period.

Since then, Riley’s Sooners have added only transfer portal talent: three players from Tennessee, one from Penn State and one from Arizona. More may be coming, but they wouldn’t factor into the recruiting rankings either.

“Status quo for Oklahoma on Wednesday,” SI All-American writes, “despite some buzz it was still in the game for Alabama running back commitment Camar Wheaton, who would ink with the Crimson Tide in the morning.”

Alabama takes home the mythical recruiting national championship — to go with its real national championship — by signing SI All-American’s No. 1 class with 27 players. Of those, 12 — including Wheaton — landed in the SI99.

Ohio State finished second with 11 of its 21 newcomers landing a spot in the SI99. Clemson (9 of 19) is third, followed by Georgia (8 of 20) and LSU (5 of 22).



OU finished 13th (Rivals) and 11th (247 Sports) in other team recruiting rankings.

“In this day and age, so many people get caught up in ‘winning’ signing day,” Riley said. “ ‘Winning’ signing day doesn’t do anything. It’s about just building a roster the best you can — the best roster.”