    November 1, 2021
    Oklahoma Flips 2022 Wide Receiver Away From the Oregon Ducks

    Nicholas Anderson, the younger brother of former OU running back Rodney Anderson, committed to Oklahoma on Monday.
    It may be Oklahoma’s bye week, but Sooner head coach Lincoln Riley has stayed busy.

    The Sooners flipped the commitment of wide receiver Nicholas Anderson from Oregon to Oklahoma, Anderson announced on Twitter on Monday afternoon.

    Anderson is a 6-foot-3, 195-pound wide receiver from Katy, TX, and the younger brother of former Oklahoma running back Rodney Anderson. The wide receiver is rated a 4-star prospect by 247 Sports, and a 3-star recruit by Rivals.

    The flip comes off the back of Anderson taking an official visit to Norman this past weekend when the Sooners dismantled Texas Tech 52-21.

    Anderson is a big pickup for Oklahoma’s 2022 class, as OU saw three different highly touted receivers in Talyn Shettron, Luther Burden and Jordan Hudson all take a step back and decommit from the program.

    Raleek Brown remained as the only wide receiver for the Sooners, as the Oklahoma staff sees him as a potential weapon in the slot.

    Anderson is now the 17th commit for Oklahoma’s 2022 class, a group which was ranked as the No. 10-class in the country by Sports Illustrated All-American coming out of October. 

