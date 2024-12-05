Oklahoma Football Transfer Portal Tracker
Keep track of all of the incoming and outgoing transfers as Oklahoma overhauls the roster ahead of the 2025 season.
Keep track of all the roster movement this winter with Sooners on SI's transfer portal tracker as Brent Venables prepares his program for the 2025 season.
Outgoing:
- WR Jaquaize Pettaway (Reportedly set to enter portal)
- QB Jackson Arnold (Reportedly set to enter portal)
- WR Nic Anderson (Reportedly set to enter portal)
- RB Kalib Hicks (Set to enter portal)
Incoming:
No players committed at this time. The winter transfer portal window officially opens on Dec. 9.
