Oklahoma Gains Commitment of Elite 2022 Punter

Brady Braun is listed as a 5-star prospect and No. 4 overall punter in the class of 2022 by Kohl's Kicking.

On the eve of National Signing Day, Oklahoma has made a significant addition to their special teams for the future.

2022 punter Brady Braun out of Bishop Chatard High School in Indianapolis, IN announced his commitment to the Sooners on Tuesday.

While not rated by the major recruiting services, which isn’t uncommon for kickers and punters, Braun boasts a 5-star rating by Kohl’s Kicking and the No. 4 ranking at his position in his class.

The Indiana product was also an Under Armour All-American thanks to his success at Kohl’s 2021 National Scholarship Camp, where he earned a spot in the game.

Read More

This is the first commitment garnered in at least in part by new Oklahoma special teams coordinator Jay Nunez, who came to the Sooners from Eastern Michigan last month.

While the Sooners are certainly taken care of at the punter position next season with Michael Turk returning to Norman, Braun looks to be next in line for the job in 2023 if he lives up to his billing.

