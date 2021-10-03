Oklahoma Game Book: Focused O-Line Play the Difference Against KSU

The OU offense took a step forward on Saturday as the Sooners topped Kansas State 37-31 in Manhattan.

MANHATTAN, KS — Oklahoma exercised a few demons on Saturday afternoon.

The No. 6-ranked Sooners finally got their offense off the ground as they broke their losing streak to Chris Klieman’s Kansas State Wildcats 37-31.

At times the OU defense looked to be vulnerable to Skylar Thompson, Deuce Vaughn and the Kansas State attack, but Alex Grinch’s unit came up with key stops in big moments of the game to help distance the Sooners from their foes.

Lincoln Riley’s offense looked much better on Saturday, and the Sooners were able to consistently move the ball on Kansas State buoyed by improved offensive line play.l

Mentality Makes the Difference

Nobody on the OU offense was pleased with how the West Virginia game played out, but the offensive line appeared to take the performance personally.

Though there were still busts in pass protection and negative run plays, the blocking up front was much more consistent, allowing the Sooners to rush for 131 yards and open things up down field for the passing game.

“They grinded all week,” running back Kennedy Brooks said of the offensive line after the game. “They were more locked in than usual coming off a bad week just like all of us was. We were all more locked in. So they showed it on the field. We've still got a lot more work but we're close.”

Oklahoma’s protected Spencer Rattler much better on Saturday as well, only giving up two sacks. The sound protection set the table for Rattler to have a big day as the redshirt sophomore completed 22-of-25 passes for 243 yards, two touchdowns and just one interception on what amounted to an arm punt.

“Their mentality was right all week,” Rattler said after the game. “They knew they wanted to play a better game coming into this game. They made it easy for (Kennedy Brooks), for (Eric Gray) and even for me stepping up and running.

“Just being able to sit back there and throwing the ball. They did a great job and their mentality was right this game.”

There is still plenty of room for improvement, but the Sooners need a performance much like today’s out of the offensive line if they want to emerge from the Cotton Bowl victorious next week.

Cashing in When it Counts

Oklahoma’s offense is getting fewer chances than ever to score.

In three straight games, the OU defense has given up drives of 14 plays, 17 plays and 19 plays, limiting the possessions Riley and the offense have each game.

But on Saturday, Oklahoma converted when it mattered the most.

The Sooners scored on every single possession in the first half, and converted on four of their five legitimate offensive possessions in the second half.

Tight end/H-back Jeremiah Hall said getting fewer cracks at it offensively is difficult to handle sometimes, but he’s proud of how the offense responded to the challenge against Kansas State.

“For an old head like me, considering I'm used to getting like five or four drives in one quarter, it was frustrating,” Hall said after the game. “But that seems to be the theme of the season so far. Nebraska did it. (West Virginia) held onto the ball a little bit, now you see K-State, so obviously it's in the opponents' game plan.

“It's what we've come to expect and so we weren't surprised but we were ready, and we responded.”

Rattler said working through the limited opportunities has been a new challenge, but one the Sooners have been focused on overcoming over the past few weeks.

“It’s what we’re working on,” Rattler said. “Having these low drive numbers, not getting as many drives. We have to take every drive and treat it like it’s our last.

“The numbers in the last few games have been very low compared to normal. We just execute every drive is what we’ve been working on.”

If the Texas Longhorns lean on Bijan Robinson next week, the Sooners could be in for another contest with fewer offensive chances for the fourth straight week.

Klieman’s Mirage Falls Short

Kansas State’s Klieman tried his best to catch the Sooners off guard.

During his weekly press conference on Tuesday, the Wildcats head coach cast doubt on the availability of quarterback Skylar Thompson, but Oklahoma was determined to avoid getting burned by the KSU talisman for the third straight season.

“We actually prepared for all three quarterbacks because a lot of them,” OU rush linebacker Nik Bonitto said after the game. “They kinda similar but they bring a little bit different to the game. We really prepared for everything this week and that's hats off to Coach Grinch.

“He's always gonna have a good game plan for us. Thank God we were ready no matter what quarterback was in there.”

Thompson still slung the ball all over Bill Synder Family Stadium, completing 29-of-41 passes for 320 yards and three touchdowns, but his best asset was taken away from.

Sporting a bulky brace on his injured right knee, Thompson’s mobility wasn’t a huge factor on Saturday after he had combined for seven rushing touchdowns in the two prior meetings.

Bonitto said Thompson was certainly less mobile than usual, which helped the defense pin their ears back and rush Thompson all day long.

“I feel like there were some times he could've pulled the ball on some zone read stuff and that type of stuff, but I don't know what their game plan was,” Bonitto said. “Maybe it was just to feed Deuce the ball. I could definitely sense a little precaution for him.”

Up next for the Sooners is another mobile quarterback in Texas starter Casey Thompson.

Bonitto will likely have to reprise his role as quarterback spy from the Nebraska game in OU’s biggest game of the season next Saturday.

