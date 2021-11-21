Oklahoma Game Book: The Defense Papered Over the Cracks vs. Iowa State

NORMAN — Oklahoma survived.

The No. 13-ranked Sooners held off the Iowa State Cyclones 28-21 on Saturday at Gaylord Family - Oklahoma Memorial Stadium, bouncing back from their first loss of the season last week.

OU battled through the flu, an inconsistent offensive display and a physical Cyclone defense to move to 10-1 on the year and keep their Big 12 title hopes alive.

It was far from a complete performance, however, and the defense had to carry Oklahoma across the finish line.

Caleb Williams Struggles

The confines of Owen Field were far from friendly for true freshman quarterback Caleb Williams on Saturday.

Though he started the game with a lightning rod 74-yard touchdown dash, the self-proclaimed “Superman” looked very human for the second straight week.

Williams completed just 8-of-18 passes for 87 yards and one touchdown, also throwing one interception against Iowa State’s stout defense.

The freshman looked to hold the ball too long at times, allowing himself to get sacked four times on the day.

“I think he's trying to be patient, give guys chances to work in routes,” Lincoln Riley said after the game. “That's a double-edged sword with an athletic guy like that. You want them to be aggressive at times but sometimes you get guys like that and they can get too run-happy and just want to take off and that sometimes is not the answer as well.

“It was kind of his first time going against a scheme like this. He'll learn from it.”

For Williams’ money, his teammates said he stayed upbeat on the sidelines during the game despite his struggles.

“If you see him on the sidelines, he’s there just having fun,” running back Kennedy Brooks said. “In my opinion, just let him be. He’s a baller. He’s a playmaker, at the end of the day, with his feet and his arm. He can make big plays with both.



“I just let him be. He’s over there having fun and having a good time, so why change it?”

Williams will need to bounce-back next week, as the Sooners will need him at his best if they hope to score on the ferocious Oklahoma State defense.

Special Teams Woes

As inconsistent as Oklahoma was on offense, they were even worse on Special Teams.

Gabe Brkic has gone from perhaps the best kicker in the country to a question mark over the last two weeks, as he missed his third straight field goal on Saturday.

Eric Gray and Mario Williams both fumbled, with Gray muffing a punt and Williams dropping a kickoff, though both fumbles were recovered.

And then inexplicably, the Sooners surrendered a 29-yard fake punt to set up Iowa State’s second touchdown at the start of the fourth quarter.

Were it not for punter Michael Turk, the entire unit would have been a total negative.

Thankfully for the Sooners, the Arizona State transfer was steady as always, averaging 54.8 yards per punt.

Riley even said after the game that he thought was one of the most pivotal of the entire afternoon came off a Sooner punt.

Leading 28-21, the Sooners had to give the ball back to Iowa State with under three minutes remaining in the game.

Cyclone punt returner Jaylin Noel appeared to have a lane to bounce the return outside and pick up some major yardage, but wide receiver Trevon West stopped him in his tracks with a great open-field tackle for the Sooners, pinning Iowa State deep in their own territory.

“I thought our punt team was phenomenal,” Riley said. “Michael Turk was elite and we did a pretty nice job of covering. That’s lot of air under some of those punts, especially the Trevon West tackle there on the last punt.

“Again, I thought if the (Jalen) Redmond was the biggest play of the game, that was the second biggest play of the game.”

OU can’t have those mishaps next week in Stillwater, but Turks’ ability to completely flip the field will help the Sooner defense prop up the offense.

Pass Rush Returns

Entering Saturday, the Iowa State Cyclones had given up 12 sacks all year long.

In one afternoon, the Sooner pass rush returned in a major way, logging seven sacks against Iowa State.

"We knew having pressure this game would be key, especially with a guy like (Brock) Purdy who can make so much happen,” OU rush linebacker Nik Bonitto said after the game. “Obviously, in the last couple of weeks, we haven't been getting the pressure that we wanted to. We've been taking it personally. We've been saying the last couple of weeks 'Alright, this is the week. This is the week.' This week we really prepared well in practice. All that happened today really didn't surprise me with the front.”

Defensive tackle Jalen Redmond was especially good, as he logged four quarterback hurries on Saturday, the most by an OU defender since 2017.

A big part of the success rushing the passer, Redmond said, was OU’s ability to slow down Breece Hall on the ground.

OU held the talented running back to 58 rushing yards and a pedestrian 3.1 yards per rush.

"I feel like we slowed their run down,” Redmond said. “I feel like they couldn't run the ball as much as they wanted to on us, so it worked out perfectly for us. I feel like our D-Line loves to pass rush, so when we stop the run we get to have fun after that."

The Sooners registered 11 tackles for loss, a game plan they’ll need to replicate next week against Spencer Sanders and Jaylen Warren.

