Oklahoma Gamebook: Ground Game Crucial in Memorable Alamo Trip

The Sooners set the tone early on the ground as they ran past the Oregon Ducks in the 2021 Alamo Bowl.

SAN ANTONIO — For one final time, the Oklahoma Sooners sent Bob Stoops out on top.

In a battle between two interim head coaches, it was Stoops who emerged victorious, moving to 191-48 for his career at Oklahoma with a 47-32 victory over the Oregon Ducks in the Alamo Bowl on Wednesday night.

But as much as the game was about Stoops swooping in to stabilize the OU program, his initial message to the college football world rang true.

“Those players are the ones who are OU football,” Stoops said on Nov. 29, just one day after Lincoln Riley left Norman for USC. “They'll stick together, they stick together, they'll continue to be OU football, championship football the way we're used to playing it.”

And those players took the field one last time in 2021, dominating Oregon in the first half and coasting to the program’s first ever Alamo Bowl triumph.

A combination of a punishing run game as well as a suffocating first half defensive performance created the cushion the Sooners would need to usher in a Riverwalk Party well into Thursday morning south of the Red River.

Run out of San Antonio

Marcus Major Daniel Dunn / USA TODAY Sports

Kennedy Brooks put on a show for the Sooner fans who traveled to San Antonio on Wednesday night.

Only toting the rock 14 times, Brooks rushed for 142 yards and three touchdowns, averaging 10.1 yards per carry and earned himself the Offensive Player of the Game trophy.

Bursting through gaping holes all night long, Brooks ran past and through a porous Oregon defense, but after the game he said he had to give most of the credit to his offensive line.

“They dominated this whole entire game,” Brooks said during the postgame press conference. “They freaking — like everything… offensive line dominated. It’s that simple.”

Brooks wasn’t the only Sooner running back who had a big night either.

Eric Gray also finished the night averaging over 10 yards per carry as he took his eight rushes for 83 yards and a touchdown. Most notably, Gray’s third quarter 48-yard rush was his longest play of the season, topping his 38-yard catch against TCU.

Marcus Major again made a bowl cameo as well, following up on his strong performance in the Cotton Bowl last year with a 10 carry, 54 yard performance on the ground agains the Ducks.

“It was cool seeing especially Marcus out there,” Brooks said. “ I love my little dude going out there and balling like that. It’s amazing.

“And Eric did a great job too… Ten yards per carry, man, that’s amazing,. It’s not easy to do.”

Quarterback Caleb Williams said the ability to run the ball was something the Sooners circled early on in the scouting process as a way to top Oregon.

“Coach (Stoops), he said we had to get two guys over 10 yards a carry,” Williams said. “That’s phenomenal.

“And then let along have a guy go for 140 and three touchdowns, it makes my job easier to get the passing game going.”

At times this season Oklahoma struggled to separate from their opponents over the second and third quarter, but their strong rushing attack quickly dashed Oregon’s hopes of victory on Thursday night.

Run to Pass

Caleb Williams Daniel Dunn / USA TODAY Sports

Predictably, as the run game began to get rolling, things opened up downfield for Williams.

The true freshman only threw for 28 yards in the first quarter, but then the offense kicked into gear.

Williams calmly picked apart the Duck secondary across the final three quarters, completing 21-of-27 passes for 242 yards and three touchdowns for the night.

The pass protection was great as well, and Williams was able to escape San Antonio without getting sacked a single time.

“All (credit) goes to the offensive line,” Williams said. “… (I) didn’t touch the ground.

“… I love those guys, each and every one of them, even the O-line that subs in. You treat everybody the same, you love each one of them the same… and they go out and do things like that for you. Keep you off the ground.”

Stoops was nothing but complimentary of OU’s young quarterback, as he dazzled in his lone game under the Hall of Fame coach.

“Really special night watching these guys offensively what they did,” Stoops said. “Caleb had an incredible day.”

Ducks Hunted Early

Justin Broiles Photo via the Alamo Bowl

Brian Odom’s defensive play-calling debut got off to a dream start.

Justin Broiles picked off Oregon quarterback Anthony Brown on the first defensive drive of the game, setting the tone for a strong performance from the Sooners in the first half.

At the intermission, OU had allowed just 205 yards of total offense on 40 plays, giving up only three points to a high-powered Duck offense.

“The first half I think we were dominant,” Defensive Player of the Game Pat Fields said after the game. “I think it was just as simple as we did our job. Guys fit runs the right way, and because of that we did our job.”

The Sooners held a potent rushing attack to 90 yards on 17 carries in the first half, which played a big role in their success.

Oregon come out firing in the third quarter, putting up 22 points behind 237 yards of total offense, but Stoops said he was pleased with how the defense stood tall to end the game.

“Defensively I thought we did a great job,” Stoops said. “… Great job in the first half to give a commanding lead.

“… Gave up some deep balls and we got caught with a. Couple of tough defenses where they ran it a little bit in one series, but overall just a great day, great night, great way for these guys to finish 11-2.”

Overall, the defense posted a strong performance for a unit that will undergo plenty of changes starting this spring as Brent Venables takes over in Norman.

Want to join the discussion? Click here to become a member of the AllSooners message board community today!

Sign up for your premium membership to AllSooners.com today, and get access to the entire Fan Nation premium network!

Follow AllSooners on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest OU news.