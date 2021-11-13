Oklahoma Gamebook: OU's Defense Couldn't Prop Up Offensive in Waco

The Sooners were unable to move the ball at all against Baylor, and the defense wore out in the second half because of it in OU's 27-14 loss.

WACO — Oklahoma’s house of cards came crashing down in Waco on Saturday.

The No. 8-ranked Sooners were outmuscled on both sides of the football by the No. 13 Baylor Bears 27-14 at McLane Stadium as Dave Aranda befuddled Lincoln Riley’s offense for the third year running.

OU’s offense deployed both Caleb Williams and Spencer Rattler in an effort to find any offensive answers, but in the end the Sooners could only muster 260 total yards of offense.



As the Oklahoma offense struggled to even stay on the field, the Baylor rushing attack eventually wore down Alex Grinch’s defense. Baylor tallied 413 yards for the afternoon, holding onto the football for almost 35 and a half of the game’s 60 minutes.

The inability to move the ball with any consistency ended up costing the Sooners their undefeated season and a path to the College Football Playoff.

#SpeedD Runs Out of Gas

At halftime, the Oklahoma defense was the only reason the Sooners were still in the game.

The defense only gave up 147 first half yards, just 16 more yards than Oklahoma had mustered.

Baylor found success on the ground early, but Oklahoma came up with a pair of timely stops to help limit the damage on the scoreboard to just seven points. On the first defensive drive of the game, Woodi Washington returned to the lineup to break up quarterback Gerry Bohanon’s pass on fourth-and-2 from the 4-yard line.

Then after the Bears missed a field goal on their second possession, Delarrin Turner-Yell picked Bohanon off two plays into the second quarter.

But after the break, the Bears started to assert their will.

Baylor held onto the football for 18 and a half minutes in the second half, gashing the Sooners for 206 second half rushing yard.

Despite a noticeable decrease in defensive rotations against the Bears, safety Delarrin Turner-Yell insisted the defense wasn’t physically worn down by the end of the game.

“I didn’t feel like fatigue played a role in anything at all because we practice hard,” Turner-Yell said during a Zoom press conference after the game. “I feel like we run more in practice than any team in the country, so I don’t feel like fatigue played a role in anything at all. I just feel like we need to respect what it takes to finish a game.”

Defensive tackle Isaiah Thomas echoed Turner-Yell’s sentiment, insisting that the defense can’t fold up just because things aren’t going their way late in a game.

“It just sucks to see guys when they look at the scoreboard and look at the clock, they attach their feelings to that,” Thomas said. “We can't be that team to attach our feelings to the scoreboard and the clock. We've gotta still run the plays and run the calls as if we're up or as if the game is tied.”

The defense has plenty of things they’ll have to shore up in the run game if Oklahoma hopes to beat Iowa State or Oklahoma State, but they’ll need some help from their offense if OU is to have any shot of winning their seventh straight Big 12 Championship.

Offense Missing a Chunk

Caleb Williams and the Oklahoma offense hadn’t yet faced a defense the caliber of Baylor, and it showed on Saturday.

The Sooners struggled to sustain any drives, and they weren’t able to compensate by hitting any major chunk plays down field.

Oklahoma wasn’t able to pop a single running play of larger than 20 yards, and the only pass play that went over 20 yards was a 50-yard catch and run by Jadon Haselwood after the game had already been decided.

“We had too many plays where it's one or two guys blowing their job,” tight end/H-back Jeremiah Hall said after the loss. “We acknowledged that at halftime and thought we would be able to correct it in the second half but we never did and it came back to bite us in the butt.”

It’s hard to imagine why the OU offense is continuing to have troubles with blowing assignments coming off a bye week in the 10th game of the season, but Hall said the problems vary and they’ll have to do a better job of shoring those up this week.

“It’s not necessarily a blown assignment or you're making mistakes, but it's more-so your guy beating you,” Hall said. “It's just a part of football. To have those big plays, everybody needs to dominate their role during those plays…. Sometimes you'll get beat there. And those guys executed their game plan well to be able to do so.”

Wide receiver Marvin Mims said it’s hard for him to put his finger on what exactly went wrong without watching the game back on film, but it wasn’t due to a lack of preparation or from Baylor surprising the Sooners with their game plan on Saturday.

“I'm pretty sure we got the same looks,” Mims said. “We saw some different stuff, but nothing out of the ordinary."

The offense will have to be better if they are going to salvage the season, and to do so they’ll have to find that big-play magic again.

“I’m kind of disappointed,” Hall said. “I don't really have an excuse. But it does hurt. We'll go back and look at the film and just take it from there.”

Bohanon Balled Out

The Baylor quarterback is not likely to beat many teams purely through the air, so he instead to it to the Sooners on the ground.

Bohanon tucked the ball nine times, posting a career high 107 rushing yards and finding pay dirt twice on the ground while averaging 11.9 yards per carry.

He was particularly effective in the second half as he ran for gains of 28, 23, 18 and 14 yards over the final 30 minutes of the game, sealing the Baylor victory on the ground.

While the Sooner defense spent so much time worried about the talented backs in Abram Smith and Trestan Ebner, Thomas said Bohanon’s effectiveness on the ground was a bit surprising.

“I know he was running hard,” Thomas said of Bohanon. “… At times, we emphasized on how we would stop the running back in particular. Didn't focus so much on the quarterback and situations kinda made us switch there at the end as you could probably notice, making sure the quarterback was taken care of and let the rest of the inside fit on the running backs.”

Grinch took a lot of the blame for Bohanon’s success on the ground, acknowledging the Baylor quarterback was able to bounce runs to the edges and run past the defense too many times.

“If you don’t get leverage at the line of scrimmage,” said Grinch after the game, “they can create some kind of push on your perimeter, crack blocks, kind of down and around type of scheme. The issue is, you put too many guys outside, they split you up the middle. Again, I go back, it’s a poor job on my part.

“They kind of creased us on an unbalanced set. Because we didn’t fit it correctly, I’ve gotta have more emotional stability that way, as opposed, don’t let ‘em run that play again…. There at the end, allowing the quarterback to get loose, just poor job on my part.”

The Sooners might have a slight reprieve next week against Iowa State’s Brock Purdy, but if they can’t figure out how to contain the QB run game, they could be in for a long night against Oklahoma State and Spencer Sanders in Bedlam.

Want to join the discussion? Click here to become a member of the AllSooners message board community today!

Sign up for your premium membership to AllSooners.com today, and get access to the entire Fan Nation premium network!

Follow AllSooners on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest OU news.