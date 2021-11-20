Oklahoma Gameday: Under the Radar

John Hoover: Andrew Raym

There may be no more important player to the flow of Oklahoma's offense on Saturday against Iowa State than the guy who starts every play: center Andrew Raym. Although he gets a little help from his older, more experienced teammates, Raym will be the first one to call out the protection and blocking schemes on every play, and that's huge against an Iowa State front that can dominate the line of scrimmage. Ends Will McDonald and Zach Petersen will change sides, and tackle Enyi Uwazurike will flex out as Jon Heacock brings in a noseguard. The Cyclones play a lot of both 3-man and 4-man front, and linebackers Mike Rose, O'Rien Vance and Jake Hummel do a lot of moving around before the snap to try to disguise things. Raym's not alone, but he'll need to be at his best pre-snap, and then against all that talent, he'll need to have his best game of the year to keep Caleb Williams upright and Kennedy Brooks moving forward.

Ryan Chapman: Eric Gray

Eric Gray had a hot start to the season, but he’s only had 10 combined touches the past three weeks. One thing Lincoln Riley probably should have done last week was find a way to get the ball into his hands on the perimeter, as he could have been a get out of jail free card of sorts for an OU offense that never knew when the protection up front was going to be solid or not. Gray is the most consistent threat to make a defender miss, and the Sooners will need his elusiveness in the open field if they want to pop big plays against a very disciplined Iowa State defense on Saturday.

Josh Callaway: Justin Broiles

Justin Broiles has been a polarizing figure for Oklahoma fans for quite awhile now. While his play has been fairly criticized at times through his Sooners tenure, what can’t be denied is his tenacity and passion he plays the game with. On senior day, watch for Broiles to make something happen. In the last home game against Texas Tech, he got his first career interception. This feels like a prime spot for him to get another or potentially force a key fumble. In his final game in Norman, Broiles will surely be selling out to have a signature moment. Keep an eye on No. 25 on Saturday.