Oklahoma Gameday: X-Factor

John Hoover: Focus

How focused is this Oklahoma team? It's hard to tell. Lincoln Riley gave them a Monday off before the Kansas game and they came out historically flat. They had an open weekend before their trip to Waco, and had the same problem last week at Baylor. Their defensive coordinator interviewed for a job, their head coach has been reported as flirting with LSU. (Those reports are unsubstantiated and unconfirmed, and yet, the players see them and can't help but wonder.) The kicker gets a couple of NIL deals and uncharacteristically misses two field goals. One captain is out for the year, another was benched last midseason. It's not exactly turmoil in the locker room or dissension in the ranks, but it's far from an ideal situation for a team with so many personalities. It's almost like a mysterious dark cloud has lingered over this team since three starters were arrested in the spring. And oh yeah, it's Senior Day, which always spikes players' emotions. Now, coming off their first loss — in a season in which players have spoken openly about winning the national championship, and are surely left feeling profound disappointment —we're left to wonder if the Sooners are truly focused on the challenge of playing a really good Iowa State team.

Ryan Chapman: Communication

It seems insane to say this out loud, but entering Game 11 of the season, the Sooners still need to find a way to get on the same page. Alas, those problems still persist. Along the offensive line, assignments are still getting blown, making Lincoln Riley’s job as a play caller almost impossible since he never knows when the plays will break down. On the other side of the ball, Isaiah Thomas said communication issues may be at play on their worst play of the Baylor game, as Thomas speculated that Nik Bonitto didn’t get the play when Abram Smith popped off his 75-yard run. Iowa State is statistically a better defense than Baylor’s, so the Sooners will have to find a way to get on the same page if they have any hope of getting back on track offensively. If the offense can sustain a few drives and pick up first downs, that will in turn help the defense stay off the field and give them less of a chance to have busts on their side of things, which will benefit everyone as OU looks to bounce back.

Josh Callaway: Energy

This game has a sleepy start for Oklahoma written all over it — and they really can’t afford that. An 11 a.m. start after a loss is a recipe for a late-arriving crowd, which could cause the Sooners to not have the energy level they need to start this game, which simply can’t happen. Iowa State is better than their 6-4 record would indicate, and a slow start against the Cyclones could put OU in a hole that will be very challenging to climb out of given their defensive prowess. How the first 7-8 minutes of this game goes will be very telling on this front and could go a very long way toward determining who comes out on top when all is said and done.