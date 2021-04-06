Oklahoma H-backs teaching their new coach

The Oklahoma Sooners’ most experienced position this spring is also the one at which OU is breaking in a new coach.

Joe Jon Finley played tight end for the Sooners more than a decade ago, and he spent the last five years a high-level college football assistant coach working with tight ends at Texas A&M, Missouri and Ole Miss.

But he’s never coached H-backs in Lincoln Riley’s offense. Finley is using this spring practice to drink in everything he can — from Riley and from his veteran position group — so he can teach them more next fall.

“Man, it's, it's big time,” Finley said. “It takes a lot of weight off my shoulders.”

In Riley’s offense, the H-backs are hybrids between tight ends and fullbacks, but they’ll also play wide receiver, or slot receiver, or wing back — or anywhere in between. Riley considers the position something of a lynchpin around which everything else flows. Whether that’s blocking at the point of attack, creating a diversion or just finding an individual mismatch to exploit, Riley and Shane Beamer always seemed to be able to put Sooner H-backs in the right spot.

Now Finley is figuring out the nuances of a position he once stood out — but now does so much more.

“If I have questions about a certain play,” Finley said, “ … they know those already and so they can teach me a lot about the offense.

“And I still have a chance to teach them a lot about technique and effort, how to play the game, how to compete, how to approach every single day just not on the field but taking care of your body.”

Jeremiah Hall (6-2, 244) will be a fifth-year senior in the fall. Brayden Willis (6-3, 237) will be a senior. And Austin Stogner (6-6, 255) will be a junior.

“I kinda got a unique room,” Finley said. “I have three really good players and they are all extremely different in their talents and even their bodies, with how they are built.”

Last year, Stogner missed a chunk of the season after a knee injury led to a frightening staph infection. And Willis missed much of the season with a knee injury. Hall hopes 2021 presents the opportunity for all three to be healthy contributors.

“I look back on that now and it's kind of hard because we weren't ever all on the field at the same time,” Hall said. “So, this year, the sky's the limit. We had somewhere around 1,000 total yards of production last year and, like I said, we all weren't even out there, so I expect the numbers this year to be astronomical, not only for myself but for Brayden, for Stog and the rest of the guys.”

Stogner, who has five career touchdown catches and an NFL frame, is still recovering his strength and explosiveness from that situation last year. The infection was more serious than just about everyone thought, and his teammates and coaches were deeply concerned.

“It’s weird looking from the outside in,” Hall said. “You don’t know exactly what’s going on with him. You kind of want to give him his space, but at the same time, you’re concerned, because he’s not playing. I’ve never seen anyone go off for a month like that. And be in that situation, be in the hospital, and it not be necessarily football related. This was something that was completely out of his control. You kind of had a little bit of worry.

“To see him fighting back, to see him back on the field and getting after it like he used to, it just kind of shows you, gives you a little bit of hope. You can’t help but smile every time he makes a play and brings the energy out there on the field.”

Now Stogner is valuing every rep he gets — not only to come back, but to be better than he was before.

“We’re trying to work on his total game,” Finley said. “We’re still working on routes, releases, stems, all that good stuff that he loves. He knows he’s also got to be able to put his hand in the dirt and be a complete tight end in the run game, pass game, protection, all parts of it. He embraces that. He takes notes when we’re talking about the passes, but he’s taking even better notes when we’re talking about the run game. That’s all about technique. He’s got the body. He’s got the want-to, to do it. Now it’s all about the tools that you have and the tools that you use to block these guys coming off the edge.”

With so much experience, versatility and talent at the position, Mikey Henderson — who had an enticing first year as an H-back last season, has, for now, moved to running back. He could always bring his explosive skills back to H-back, but Riley wants to see what he can do elsewhere this spring.

Hall said having three candidates to rotate through the variety of H-back duties make things interesting and keeps everyone on their toes.

“It forces you to focus in on every rep that you have,” Hall said. “Because you only get but so many. Obviously, there’s only one or two guys out there at a time. You have to make sure each one counts. But that’s something you can only expect at the University of Oklahoma. Everybody’s good.”

That’s been a big part of Finley’s message to the group so far.

“You're not just competing when you step on the practice field,” Finley said, “you're competing when you're in the classroom, you're competing in a training room, you're competing in the weight room, every single day. Whenever you learn how to compete in every part of your life, man, you're going to be successful.”

“We've grown every year,” Hall said, “and I think this year will be the cherry on top, in my opinion.”