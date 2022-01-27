Oklahoma Hammers Oklahoma State 84-58

Liz Scott scored a career-high 22 points and Kelbie Washington returned with a solid game as the Sooners routed OSU in Jennie Baranczyk's first Bedlam game.

Bedlam is back with Oklahoma.

Liz Scott poured in a career-high 22 points as No. 18th-ranked Oklahoma dominated Oklahoma State wire-to-wire in an 84-58 Bedlam victory Wednesday night at Lloyd Noble Center.

The win snapped a four-game Bedlam losing streak for Oklahoma, which got its first win over Oklahoma State in more than two years.

First-year head coach Jennie Baranczyk earned her first win over the Cowgirls.

"I'm so proud of the way this team bounced back," Baranczyk said. "We talked about that a lot before tonight's game, and it wasn't really pretty or flashy, but tonight we were gritty and we were tough. We played as team."

OU improved to 17-3 overall and 6-2 in Big 12 play, while OSU fell to 6-11 and 1-7.

The margin marked the largest in a Bedlam victory for OU since a 33-point win on March 7, 2010.

Scott's career night was highlighted by her game-high 22 points on a career-high 10 made free throws on 12 attempts. The junior post added six rebounds and a steal and didn't log a single turnover. Madi Williams finished with 13 points and a team-high seven rebounds, doing most of her work in the first half.

Skylar Vann scored 12 points on 5-of-9 shooting. In her return to the floor, freshman point guard Kelbie Washington returned to the lineup with 22 minutes, six points, six assists and four steals.

The Sooners outscored the Pokes 46-28 in the paint and forced the Cowgirls into a season-high 23 turnovers. Baranczyk's team shot 49.2 percent from the floor.

The Sooners remain in a tie atop the standings with Iowa State (17-3, 6-2). The two top-20 teams sit one game ahead of No. 9 Texas, who comes to Norman this Saturday for a showdown with the Sooners.

The contest with the Longhorns tips off at 2 p.m. and will air on Bally Sports Oklahoma.