Oklahoma has its eye on a pair of defensive line prospects in Florida

With only one of OU's seven 2022 pledges for the 2022 class projected to play defense, Alex Grinch still has plenty of targets on the board to build Oklahoma's next recruiting class

Alex Grinch, Calvin Thibodeaux and Jamar Cain are already making chipping away at the national perception of the Oklahoma defense along the trenches.

Two 2022 prospects in particular that have caught the eyes of the Sooners, Lakeland (Fla.) High School lineman Gabriel Brownlow-Dindy and Homestead (Fla.) High School defensive tackle Daniel Lyons, impressed at the Under Armor All-America Game camp in Miami.

Brownlow-Dindy, standing 6-foot-3 and 275 pounds, is rated a 5-star defensive tackle by 247 Sports. Violently exploding off the line of scrimmage, he relies on his mixed martial arts training to utilize leverage to get to the quarterback. Brownlow-Dindy has trained in mixed martial arts since he was six years old.

The Sooners have already made Brownlow-Dindy’s top 11, but they are one of the select programs he would like to get a closer look at, Brownlow-Dindy told Sports Illustrated All-American. He would like to visit “USC, Clemson, Oklahoma” and other schools at the conclusion of the NCAA dead period, he said.

After recording seven sacks and 18 tackles for loss on 33 total tackles in 2020, Brownlow-Dindy told SIAA he would be trimming his school list to a top four “pretty soon.”

In January, OU looked to double down on the defensive talent in Florida when they also offered Lyons a scholarship.

The 6-4, 270-pound defensive tackle racked up five sacks, 10 tackles for loss, 34 tackles and three forced fumbles for Homestead High School in 2020.

Understandably, Lyons’ confidence matches his production, telling SIAA he’s confident “nobody can stop” him in pads.

Lyons appears to be in no hurry to make his big decision, noting how the pandemic derailed his recruitment timeline.

“I’m taking my time, letting it fall in place,” he said.

Currently the Sooners only have seven verbal commitments in 2022, with Lubbock, TX, linebacker Kobie McKinzie being the only commit on the defensive side of the ball.