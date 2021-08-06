Oklahoma High School Star Tight End Luke Hasz Commits to the Sooners

The talented pass catcher is OU's third pickup in the Class of 2023.

The Oklahoma Sooners just got a major boost to their 2023 recruiting class.

Luke Hasz, the 6-foot-3, 220-pound tight end from Bixby, OK, announced his commitment to the Sooners on Twitter.

The talented tight end selected Oklahoma over the likes of Alabama, Ohio State, LSU and Oklahoma State, among others.

Last year, Hasz caught 32 passes for 703 yards and nine touchdowns for Bixby, helloing the Spartans win their third straight state title.

After a meteoric rise over the past year, Hasz is a consensus 4-star recruit and is rated the No. 2-overall tight end in the country by 247 Sports.

Hasz is tight end/H-backs coach Joe Jon Finley’s third tight end commit since he took the job at OU in January, a hire which has paid immediate dividends.

The addition of Hasz brings OU’s commit count in the 2023 class to three, as he joins 5-star quarterback Malachi Nelson and 4-star athlete Treyaun Webb. The Sooners are currently ranked the No. 1-overall class for 2023 by Rivals.