Oklahoma hosting pair of 2023 prospects this weekend

Tulsa wide receiver Micah Tease and Florida safety Elliot Washington have both made the trip to Norman for visits.

A pair of 2023 recruits offered this summer have made their way to Norman this weekend for a visit.

Both Tulsa wide receiver Micah Tease and Venice, FL, safety Elliot Washington posted on their social media accounts this weekend that they are in Norman.

A 3-star recruit, according to 247Sports, Tease hails from Booker T. Washington High School and was offered by the Sooners just over a week ago on June 16. As one of the best in-state prospects in his class, he would serve as a very solid addition to Oklahoma’s 2023 group.

Washington, meanwhile, carries a bit more pedigree as a 4-star recruit in 247Sports’ composite rankings and is rated the No. 11 overall safety in the country. Florida, Georgia and Ohio State are among some of the other heavy hitters in pursuit of his services.

The Sooners offered Washington last month on May 6 and would love to bring in his combination of athleticism and physicality. Washington has the ball-hawking ability college coaches want in a safety, with good anticipation toward intercepting passes and making big hits.

While Lincoln Riley’s ChampU BBQ may be in the rearview mirror, Oklahoma bringing Tease and Washington back into town for visits is worth keeping an eye on as OU tries to continue to bolster what looks like a strong 2023 class.