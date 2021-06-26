Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
FootballMen's BasketballWomen's BasketballSoftballBaseballOther SoonersSI.com
Search

Oklahoma hosting pair of 2023 prospects this weekend

Tulsa wide receiver Micah Tease and Florida safety Elliot Washington have both made the trip to Norman for visits.
Author:
Publish date:

A pair of 2023 recruits offered this summer have made their way to Norman this weekend for a visit.

Both Tulsa wide receiver Micah Tease and Venice, FL, safety Elliot Washington posted on their social media accounts this weekend that they are in Norman.

A 3-star recruit, according to 247Sports, Tease hails from Booker T. Washington High School and was offered by the Sooners just over a week ago on June 16. As one of the best in-state prospects in his class, he would serve as a very solid addition to Oklahoma’s 2023 group.

Washington, meanwhile, carries a bit more pedigree as a 4-star recruit in 247Sports’ composite rankings and is rated the No. 11 overall safety in the country. Florida, Georgia and Ohio State are among some of the other heavy hitters in pursuit of his services.

The Sooners offered Washington last month on May 6 and would love to bring in his combination of athleticism and physicality. Washington has the ball-hawking ability college coaches want in a safety, with good anticipation toward intercepting passes and making big hits.

While Lincoln Riley’s ChampU BBQ may be in the rearview mirror, Oklahoma bringing Tease and Washington back into town for visits is worth keeping an eye on as OU tries to continue to bolster what looks like a strong 2023 class. 

Porter Moser - Profile
Men's Basketball

Report: Oklahoma Set to Host Sierra Canyon Star

Ish Harris
Football

Top Linebacker Prospect Picks Texas A&M Over Oklahoma

Elliot Washington
Football

Oklahoma hosting pair of 2023 prospects this weekend

Trent Williams
Football

Oklahoma's Trent Williams Named Top 50 Player in the NFL

Webb-Levingston split
Other Sooners

Two Sooners up for Big 12 Athlete of the Year

Marcus Major - Texas
Football

Stepping up at Oklahoma: It's a Big Offseason for ... Marcus Major

Billy Sims 1978 Heisman 1
Football

Heisman memories: How Did Billy Sims Ever Win the Heisman? How Did he Not Win Two?

Yul Moldauer
Other Sooners

Oklahoma Gymnasts Post Strong Performance at Day 1 of U.S. Olympic Trials