Oklahoma Impressed Elite DL Recruit on Official Visit

Oklahoma has gained some serious momentum on the recruiting trail over the past few weeks, especially on the defensive side of the ball.

In back-to-back weeks, the Sooners have gone into Florida to earn the commitment of elite defensive line prospect Gabriel Brownlow-Dindy, and then won a recruiting battle in their own back yard with heralded defensive back Gentry Williams.

But Alex Grinch is looking to add to his already impressive defensive class in top 10 recruit Marvin Jones Jr.

The defensive end from Plantation, FL, is the son of former NFL linebacker Marvin Jones, and he is ranked the No. 8 recruit in Sports Illustrated All-American’s SI99 for the 2022 class.

The Sooners will have to edge out basically every program in the country for Jones’ commitment, but Oklahoma was able to bring Jones in on an official visit back when OU squared off against West Virginia, and it appears Grinch and the rest of the staff made an impression.

"It was definitely an amazing experience, I loved the game day experience and the fans with the passion they have for their team," Jones told Sports Illustrated’s John Garcia. "Got to see the city, meet with the players, talk to them before and after the game. Everything was smooth at Oklahoma. Seeing them win the game was probably the best part."

Jones has a fellow Florida native to look up to on the OU defense in Nik Bonitto, who helped host the highly touted recruit on his trip to Norman.

“We went out after the game, he was kind of just showing me around,” Jones said. “He wasn't too pushy, he wants me to look at my options."

Bonitto’s play on the field stood out to Jones, too, as the rush linebacker has totaled four sacks this season for the Sooners.

“Seeing what a guy like Nik Bonitto has done up there stands out," Jones said. "Giving him a chance to get to the NFL...we're from the same place and I feel like if I go there I can play his position really well.”

Still, it’ll be a tough fight for Oklahoma to win over the edge rusher. Jones has also visited Ohio State and plans to visit Alabama and Florida State in the upcoming weeks.

Clemson has also entered the fray for Jones as of late, making life even harder on the Sooners.

However, if Grinch could somehow land Jones to pair with Brownlow-Dindy along the defensive line out of Florida in the 2022 class, it would be a statement to the college football world that Oklahoma’s defense is unquestionably headed back in the right direction.

