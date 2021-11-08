Oklahoma-Iowa State Kickoff Announced

The Sooners and Cyclones will meet at 11 a.m. CT with the game being broadcast on FOX.

The Oklahoma Sooners have weathered the storm through the first nine games of 2021 without a blemish.

As one of college football’s four remaining unbeaten teams, Lincoln Riley’s bunch is squarely in the focus of the College Football Playoff push as they hit a gauntlet down the home stretch that would rival any that has come before it in terms of difficulty.

First up will be a trip to Waco, TX to do battle with the Baylor Bears on Saturday at 11 a.m. CT, followed by the home finale against the Iowa State Cyclones the following weekend.

For that matchup, we now have broadcast information with the Big 12 releasing that weekend’s slate’s kickoff times.

Marvin Mims Tim Heitman-USA TODAY Sports

The matchup will be the 87th all-time clash between Oklahoma and Iowa State with the Sooners holding an absurd 77-7-2 advantage historically.

It has been much more competitive recently, however, with the Cyclones having taken two of the last five meetings including their regular season contest a year ago in Ames, IA before Oklahoma got their revenge in the Big 12 Championship Game.

Iowa State’s win over the Sooners on Oct. 3, 2020 is the last time Oklahoma lost a game.

Since then, OU has gone on to the nation’s longest winning streak taking each of their last 17 contests.

