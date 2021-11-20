Oklahoma-Iowa State Observations: LIVE In-Game Blog

John Hoover, Ryan Chapman and Josh Callaway offer their real-time observations from the Sooners' game Saturday against Iowa State.

10:50 a.m.

Here are the seniors who were honored during Senior Day, but remember Lincoln Riley said on Thursday every senior was eligible to be honored today, regardless of if they’re opting to come back next year or not:

Colt Atkinson

Pat Fields

Jeremiah Hall

Marquis Hayes

Spencer Jones

Finley Felix

Caleb Kelly

Ian McIver

Bryan Mead

Tyrese Robinson

Devin Stanton

LaRon Stokes

Erik Swenson

Isaiah Thomas

Delarrin Turner-Yell

DaShaun White

Brayden Willis

Perrion Winfrey

Mike Woods

— RC

10:49 a.m.

Senior Day introductions are over. About 20 minutes to gametie.

— JH

10: 40 a.m.

Pregame Senior Awards: The Bob Kalsu Award goes to LB Caleb Kelly and TE Brayden Willis. The Derrick Shepard Award goes to WR Colt Atkinson. The Don Key Award goes to Pat Fields, Jeremiah Hall and Bryan Mead.

— JH

10:33 a.m.

About to roll through the Senior Day festivities in Norman, and nobody is in the stadium. Absolute ghost town.

Oklahoma honoring the 2021 Senior Class Ryan Chapman / SI Sooners

Oklahoma honoring the 2021 Senior Class Ryan Chapman / SI Sooners

— RC

10:25 a.m.

After his usual pregame ritual of slapping five with every player, Lincoln Riley is now at the midfield OU logo chatting up Iowa State coach Matt Campbell. Would love to be a fly on the wall for those conversations.

— JH

10:22 a.m.

Defensive backs Latrell McCutchin, Damon Harmon and Kendall Dennis are in street clothes today (jerseys).

— JH

10:16 a.m.

Theo Wease is definitely in full uniform and is going through the wide receiver pregame warmups. It appears he is for sure going to try to play.

Been a minute.

— JH

10:15 a.m.

It appears wide receiver Drake Stoops is out today, per 247 Sports’ Parker Thune. I trust Parker, of course:

UPDATE: Stoops is in street clothes today (with his jersey on top).

— JH

10:03 a.m.

On the injury front, a few pregame updates:

Linebacker DaShaun White, who missed the Baylor game for undisclosed reasons, is warming up.

It's still early, but wide receiver Theo Wease is in sweatpants and going through light pregame warmups. Wease, co-leader in receptions last season, has missed the first 10 games of the season with a foot/ankle injury.

Wideout Cody Jackson is also participating. He's missed the last several games with an undisclosed injury/illness.

— JH

Caleb Kelly John E. Hoover / SI Sooners

9:56 a.m.

Walking into the stadium, I happened to catch Caleb Kelly’s segment on Fox’s “Big Noon Kickoff.” Pretty funny. At one point, Kelly read over some game highlights and he did great. Host Rob Stone responded with something along the lines of “Great, another young broadcaster coming after our job.”

Bob Stoops asked Kelly why he chose OU way back in 2016, and of course Kelly — perhaps playing to the crowd just a bit — said it was because of a legendary coach by the name of Bob Stoops.

— JH