Oklahoma-Iowa State: One Big Thing

The Sooners are backed into a corner and once again face the rare possibility of back-to-back losses if they don't respond this week against Iowa State.

Oklahoma quareCaleb Williams BRYAN TERRY/THE OKLAHOMAN-USA TODAY NETWORK

Oklahoma does not lose back-to-back games.

Until last year, at least.

The Sooners — coming of a 27-14 setback at Baylor last week — are hoping to avoid consecutive defeats for the second year in a row.

And just like they did in 2020, it’s the Iowa State Cyclones who’s hoping to hand OU a loss for the second straight week.

Bob Stoops’ Sooners went 20 years without suffering losses in consecutive regular-season games, a streak of 41 games in a row in which the Sooners bounced back. After falling to Notre Dame and Texas in Week 4 and Week 5 of the 1999 season, he never again dropped two in a row outside of the postseason.

Lincoln Riley kept that streak going in his first three seasons. But last year, after losing its Big 12 Conference opener by giving up a big lead to Kansas State, the Sooners went to Ames and did the same thing — gave up a big lead and lost the game.

Also, last week was the latest that a previously undefeated OU team suffered its first loss during the regular season since 2002.

“I mean, it happens. It's football,” said linebacker Brian Asamoah. “The goal is still the same thing. We're going to go out there and try to compete at a championship level.”

OU, once a trendy pick to win the national championship, had survived numerous close games this year against below-average teams. They couldn’t survive Baylor — arguably their first real test against a high-quality opponent.

So what’s this OU team’s mindset going into Saturday’s home finale against a team that beat them last year, a team that pushed them to the limit in the Big 12 Championship game, a team that brought virtually everyone back from 2020 and a team that was picked No. 7 in this year’s Associated Press preseason Top 25?

“When you factor in the run game and Breece Hall and who he is and his accomplishments, it’s a phenomenal team,” said OU safety Pat Fields. “I don’t think their record is very reflective of how great they are as a team. But I think we’re expecting nothing less than a battle. We know what we’re getting into.”

So against probably the most talented roster they’ll see this regular season, can Oklahoma bounce back from last week’s disappointment?

“I wouldn't say it's like a bounce back,” said cornerback Woodi Washington. “Things happen. Baylor played a really good game, especially late in the game. So, I mean, it is what it is with that. We've just gotta keep pushing and keep moving forward because all our goals are still ahead of us.

“The only thing that we can't achieve right now is an undefeated season, but the College Football Playoff and the Big 12 championship are still there.”