Oklahoma-Iowa State: Our Picks

John Hoover

Just like the 2011 season a decade ago, Sooner Nation began this season with so much hope. That hope died in the fourth quarter last Saturday in Waco, TX. Now instead of a national championship (still a mathematical possibility, but more on the scale of a comet strike), this Sooner squad is playing for a seventh straight Big 12 title, a 10-win season and pride. Two gritty, talented and hard defenses stand in their way of even those modest goals, starting with Saturday’s home finale against Iowa State. The Sooners slogged through the easy, nine-game stretch of their schedule. Things finally got hard last week at Baylor, and OU didn’t respond well. Will they be better this week? It’s impossible to predict, but knowing that Iowa State — just like everyone else — views the Sooners as their “Super Bowl,” it may be out of Oklahoma’s hands. The Cyclones’ dynamic offense and punishing defense are exactly what OU doesn’t need while still coping with the disappointment of their first loss of the season last week. The five meetings between Lincoln Riley and Matt Campbell are 3-2 in OU’s favor, but the point differential is 167-164. The margin is that thin.

Final: Iowa State 31, Oklahoma 30

Ryan Chapman

Outside of last year, the Sooners have been really good at bouncing back after a loss for the past two decades. Caleb Williams will be no exception. Expect him to have a much improved performance against the Cyclones on Saturday. Unfortunately for Williams, he’s playing behind an offensive line that has proven incapable of even getting on the same page with one another from play to to the next, much less standing up and putting in a physical performance against an above-average defensive line. Iowa State’s defensive line is far better than average, and they’re propped up by an offense with talented skill players all over the field. Sure, the Cyclones are perhaps the biggest disappointment in the Big 12 this year, but their trip to Norman this week will be like their New Year’s 6 game, and it could be a long day for OU if they again struggle to even string together first downs offensively, much less light up the scoreboard.

Final: Iowa State 27, Oklahoma 24

Josh Callaway

This is probably the most unpredictable Oklahoma game to this point, largely because it is impossible to know how the Sooners are going to react and bounce back from being embarrassed last weekend in Waco. It could produce their best game of the year, or it could be what sends them into a downward spiral. Iowa State, meanwhile, is having a much more disastrous season than even Oklahoma. The Cyclones, believe it or not since it was so long ago, were firmly viewed as a College Football Playoff contender coming into the season. Four losses later, they can’t even win the Big 12. The loser of this game will be in a really bad place and that could create some highly entertaining football on Saturday. Caleb Williams will bounce back. He is too talented not to. The Cyclones will get some points and yards but nothing crazy and Oklahoma wins another nail-biter here. This game will be decided in the fourth quarter, and it will be on the freshman quarterback and the Sooners defense to step up to get the job done — and it seems reasonable to think that they do just that in the final game in front of a home crowd.

Final: Oklahoma 27, Iowa State 24